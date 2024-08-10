Up to 70% discount: 6 UAE adventures to try on last 20 days of summer promos

File photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 4:34 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 4:38 PM

Since the peak of summer heat, several UAE adventures have been offered at near-giveaway prices, with discounts of up to 70 per cent. After all, not many people would want to bask in the sun as temperatures hovered over the 50-degree mark.

Yet, there are those who don't mind the heat when it comes to adventures — and for these thrill-seekers, now is the best time to go for it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Local tour agencies confirmed to Khaleej Times that many activities are available at discounted rates — but since temperatures are expected to dip around September, many of these deals would be active only until the end of August.

This means, those looking to book these adventures have only 20 days to grab the promos. Here's a list of what's on offer:

Jet Ski ride

Photo: KT file

If you ever dreamed of hitting the waves on a Jet Ski, this is the deal.

At Sharjah's Al Mamzar Beach, you can rent one for less than Dh100 per hour, down from the usual Dh250. In Jumeirah, the experience is also discounted, with rates dropping from Dh450 to Dh210 per hour.

Yacht cruise

Photo: Xclusive Yachts

For those looking to enjoy the sea in style, yachts can be rented for only Dh300 per hour, instead of the usual Dh450.

A standard cruise would take you out in the open sea, allowing you to enjoy views of the coastline and the city skyline as you sip a drink on the yacht.

Buggy ride

Photo: Visit Dubai

Love the desert? Take a buggy and explore the golden slopes. You can rent these vehicles, which range from 25cc to 400cc, at discounts of up to 50 per cent. Depending on the location and provider, rides can last from 30 minutes to several hours and include scenic stops in the desert.

Dhow cruise dinner

Photo: Visit Dubai

You've never really experienced Dubai heritage if you haven't had dinner on a dhow. Combining tradition with modern comforts, this dhow offers a serene experience on the waters as it cruises along the emirate's iconic landmarks.

In Festival City, the price for the dinner cruise has dropped from Dh60 to Dh45, while in Marina, it’s now Dh70, down from Dh100.

Scuba diving