UAE: New Moon-shaped project to rise 'above the clouds' in Sharjah

Switzerland is making waves by offering vegetarian menus that are now being served in Michelin starred restaurants in the country
A new crescent-shaped project is being built atop a hill in Sharjah’s Kalba — and it will offer panoramic views of the mountains, valleys, and the coast.
Taking shape about 850 metres above the sea level on Jebel Deem, Ghamam (‘above the clouds’) has two floors: The first will have a restaurant, an open café, and a reading room; while the ground floor houses viewing platforms, a multipurpose hall, and a prayer room.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More than 4,500 trees have been planted to green the rocky mountain for the new attraction. These include olive, apple, pomegranate, and grape trees.
The project will also have an open theatre and play areas for children.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, visited the under-construction project on Thursday.
A football stadium and a 100-room hotel will also be built near the project on the mountain. The Sharjah Ruler had previously highlighted how the stadium — being built 650 metres above the sea level — would be 10 degrees cooler than the city, with footballers being able to play in humidity-free conditions.
This is the second project of its kind to come up in Sharjah. In 2021, the Sharjah Ruler inaugurated Al Suhub Rest Area that towers 600 metres over Khor Fakkan.
Kalba is becoming a must-visit spot in the emirate — with all its new attractions. Recently, it saw the opening of three mega projects: Hanging Gardens, Al Hefaiyah Lake and a clock tower.
ALSO READ:
Switzerland is making waves by offering vegetarian menus that are now being served in Michelin starred restaurants in the country
The Russian capital is filled with adventure
Ease of travel to these countries, visa-on-arrival facilities, affordability, and the weather is attributed to the sharp increase in ticket prices
Here are some landmarks that make the visit so much more worthwhile
Etihad Airways says it’s coordinating with the Irish officials for all close-contact tracing
Multiple factors have sparked a surge in costs, but they have not dented consumers’ insatiable demand for post-pandemic globe-trotting
Located on the northern coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, the place is known for its pristine rainforests, Islamic architecture, and thriving oil industry
Cooler weather during the holy month is expected to attract more faithful to embark on their spiritual journey