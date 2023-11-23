UAE National Day holiday: Global Villlage announces entertainment lineup

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 10:53 AM

Dubai's Global Village is set to celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day with cultural performances, along with themed activities, and entertainment until December 3.

Visitors can expect an exciting array of entertainment across the park, with the Main Stage offering a lineup of remarkable performances including the operetta 'UAE’s Vision'. The captivating 30-minute act, taking place from December 1 to 3, merges the theatrics of an opera and the magic of a musical, and pays tribute to the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and achievements through a journey in time.

The family destination will also be hosting authentic Emirati cultural shows such as Yola and Ayyala throughout the park from December 1 to 3. Guests can enjoy pop-up kiosks offering henna art, a themed-attire photo booth and interactions with the falcon, the UAE’s magnificent national symbol of the country’s heritage.

Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to get their hands on unique UAE Union Day souvenirs from pavilions such as UAE, 971 By the Community, Khalifa Foundation, and Hamdan Heritage Centre. Additionally, they can savour authentic cuisine at the traditional eateries throughout Global Village, making it an ideal destination for families and friends.

Global Village will be adorned in the colours of the UAE flag, Arabian Square and World Avenue will be decorated with elements celebrating the Emirati Culture while themed artistic installations will be spread around Mini World.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

