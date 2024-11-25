UAE National Day: Global Village to celebrate Eid Al Etihad with fireworks, drone display, music show

Photos: Supplied

Global Village is set to host an unforgettable celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day from November 25 to December 4, 2024. From breathtaking cultural performances, dazzling fireworks, drone shows, and dining experiences, the outdoor destination will feature a vibrant array of events and experiences that embody the nation’s unity and pride.

Global Village will be transformed with iconic decorations and lighting displays, illuminating its gates and landmarks in the vibrant colours of the UAE flag. This artistic atmosphere will set the stage for a celebration like no other, bringing the spirit of the union to life.

From November 29 to December 3, a spectacular nightly fireworks display, reflecting the colours of the UAE flag, will illuminate the sky at 9pm. On December 2, visitors will be treated to a special drone show, offering them an immersive experience.

A highlight of the celebrations will be the grand theatrical operetta 'Hawa Emarati' performed from December 1 to 3 on the park's main stage. Featuring more than 40 artists, the operetta will take audiences on a journey through nine stunning scenes, depicting an Emirati wedding against the backdrop of the UAE’s formation in 1971. Showcasing traditional costumes, songs, and dances with a fresh creative perspective, the performances will be held twice daily at 7.05pm and 9.40pm.

Guests can also enjoy live performances by Emirati bands such as Liwa and Harbiyah, adding a rhythmic cultural flair to the celebrations across the park.