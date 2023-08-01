Top Expo City Dubai attraction reopens, ticket prices revealed

Trainees will be wearing VR headsets, through which they will be transported into a virtual version of the Abu Dhabi International Airport
Experience a magical summer evening at the captivating Garden in the Sky – a perfect opportunity to relive the cherished moments of Expo 2020. This hanging garden has reopened and awaits visitors with a breathtaking view of Expo City Dubai from an astounding height of 55 metres.
On May 25, Expo City Dubai had temporarily closed the Garden in the Sky for routine maintenance.
The Garden in the Sky is no ordinary observation deck; it rotates, lifting visitors to a 55 metres above the ground. From this vantage point, one can savour unparalleled panoramic vistas of the entire city. The upper deck, adorned with lush greenery and trees, creates an oasis-like atmosphere. At night falls, the tower's base comes alive with mesmerising lightings.
During summer evenings, the attraction will be open to public from 6 pm to 10 pm and is located in the Jubilee District. The ride is affordably priced at Dh30, while children aged under 2 and people of determination enjoy free entry, making it a delightful experience for the whole family.
