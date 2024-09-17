Surf Abu Dhabi to open soon: When I rode the first wave of my life at this man-made pool

KT journalist Waad Barakat in action at Surf Abu Dhabi. Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:23 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:39 AM

Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest artificial surf park located on Hudayriyat Island, is set to open its doors in October.

Recently, Khaleej Times had an exclusive opportunity to be among the first to ride the waves at this surfing destination, developed by Modon in collaboration with the Kelly Slater Wave Company. My adventure began with a thrilling mix of excitement and nerves, especially since I had never even stood on a surfboard on a flat surface, let alone on water.

Upon arriving, the team greeted me with warm smiles, eager to share their love for the water and the waves. After a swift check-in, we embarked on a tour of the impressive facility, which features stunning views and top-notch amenities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Once open, Surf Abu Dhabi will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, and from 9 am to 11pm on weekends. Visitors are encouraged to arrive at least at an hour early for safety briefings and equipment preparation.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

The safety demonstration was thorough, covering essential information from handling the surfboard to what to do in case of a wipe out (being thrown off the board). This attention to safety helped ease my nerves, and I felt reassured knowing I was in expert hands.

As I donned my wetsuit and grabbed my board, a fresh wave of anticipation washed over me. The trainers were incredibly supportive, guiding me through the basics of surfing. They taught me how to position my feet, paddle, and pop up on the board. “Don’t worry, we’ll be right here with you,” they reassured me.

Before heading into the pool, I had a brief chat with Ryan Watkins, General Manager at Surf Abu Dhabi, who asked about my surfing experience. When I replied that I had none, he confidently declared, “I guarantee you will surf today.” Those words filled me with hope but also a hint of pressure — could I really do it?

Once we arrived at the wave pool, the sight was breathtaking. The expansive pool resembled a real beach, with salty water splashing against my face. It felt as if I had been transported to the ocean itself.

As we were whisked to the centre of the pool via jet ski, the adrenaline began to surge. The trainers delivered last-minute instructions while I was eager to ride our first wave. And then as a trainer shouted, “first wave coming up,” I took a deep breath and paddled out.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad