Sharjah Safari announces opening date; ticket prices, timings explained

This season features a range of activities for children and families, including interactive animal shows and awareness workshops

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 8:22 AM

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 8:34 AM

Sharjah Safari, the world’s largest safari outside Africa, has announced the launch of the fourth season. Set to open on September 23, this season promises visitors an exceptional adventure with new events and exciting surprises.

With over 300 new animals and birds born this year, these additions showcase the success of our biodiversity preservation efforts. Visitors will enjoy the rare opportunity to witness young animals with their mothers, offering a deeper connection to nature and the life cycle. The fourth season of Sharjah Safari promises an exceptional experience that blends entertainment, learning, and exploration.


Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, highlighted that the initiative reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in prioritising environmental care and wildlife conservation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She said, “Witnessing the excitement in visitors' eyes, especially children, as they interact with animals in habitats that closely resemble their natural environments, and their grasp of the importance of preserving these environments, motivates us to continually enhance our programmes and activities. We eagerly anticipate welcoming more guests this season, which promises memorable experiences with unique additions and adventures. We have completed extensive logistical preparations and improvements to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of our visitors across the safari's diverse attractions.”

12 distinct environments

Sharjah Safari spans 12 diverse environments inspired by different regions of Africa, covering 8 square kilometers. These areas include (To Africa), (The Coast), (Savannah), (Serengeti), (Ngorongoro), (Moremi), (Niger Valley), and (Kalahari), each replicating the continent's unique landscapes and ecosystems. The safari is home to over 50,000 animals from more than 120 species, all housed within the Al Bardi Reserve in Al Dhaid.

Safari timings

Sharjah Safari is open to visitors from 8.30am to 6pm, offering a range of ticket packages including Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each ticket type provides different levels of entertainment services, ensuring that all visitors can find a package that meets their needs and expectations.

Opening hours may vary due to special events and adverse weather conditions.

Ticket prices

  • Bronze (Last bronze ticket to be sold at 4pm)

What is included: Walking safari in into Africa and Zanzibar village

AdultsDh40
Child (ages 3-12)Dh15
Child under 3 YearsFree
Approx duration1-2 hours
  • Silver (Last silver ticket to be sold at 1.30pm)

What is included: Everything in bronze and a safari tour through the Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi habitats and a stop in Safari Camp; in a safari truck or bus.

AdultsDh120
Child (ages 3-12)Dh50
Child under 3 YearsFree
Approx duration2-4 hours
  • Gold (Last gold ticket to be sold at 1.30pm)

What is included: Everything in silver and a personal guide, stop and walking safari in Serengeti.

AdultsDh275
Child (ages 3-12)Dh120
Child under 3 YearsFree
Approx duration3-5 hours

The last safari tour for gold and silver ticket holders departs at 2.00pm.

Private tours

  • Game Viewer (max 9 person): Dh2,250
  • Safari Van (max 6 person): Dh1,500
  • Safari Coach (max 15 person): Dh3,500

What to take

  1. Hat
  2. Sunscreen
  3. Sunglasses
  4. Comfortable walking shoes
  5. Binoculars
  6. Camera
  7. Reusable water bottle

Where to eat

Dining facilities are located in Zanzibar Village and Safari Camp and offer an extensive menu of fresh, hot, and cold food and drinks. Visitors can order breakfast, morning tea, lunch, or a quick snack in these areas.

An immersive journey

This season, Sharjah Safari invites visitors to explore diverse environments that replicate Africa’s natural habitats, from expansive plains to lush tropical forests. Guests will embark on an exhilarating tour, encountering a variety of wild animals in settings that closely resemble their natural homes. This experience offers a deeper connection to wildlife and their habitats, ensuring both excitement and educational value in a safe, sustainable manner.

Family-friendly programmes

This season features a range of activities for children and families, including interactive animal shows and awareness workshops. These programmes are designed to enhance environmental awareness and highlight the importance of wildlife conservation, offering an educational experience that combines both fun and learning.

The previous season of Sharjah Safari introduced many enhancements to its African bird and animal shows, showcasing their natural behaviours in an engaging and exciting setting. Visitors also enjoyed a true adventure through diverse landscapes, including wetlands, canyons, valleys, small lakes, waterfalls, rocky mountains, and expansive African terrain. The safari featured rare and diverse African trees and shrubs, offering guests a journey filled with fun and excitement.

ALSO READ:

