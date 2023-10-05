NBA games, concerts, cultural festivals: Abu Dhabi to throw 150 back-to-back events this winter

Supplied photos

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023

The new edition of the Abu Dhabi Calendar features more than 150 cultural and live entertainment events, from unmissable music and festivals to elite global sporting extravaganzas taking place across the emirate over the next six months.

In a glittering ceremony packed with surprises, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), unveiled its biggest-ever ‘Back-to-Back’ events calendar.

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the DCT – Abu Dhabi, teamed up with legendary artist, songwriter, and producer will.i.am to unveil and celebrate its biggest events season yet.

Watch the video here:

Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, noted that the department has a “clear strategy” to ensure the Capital becomes a hub of events.

“You have at least a major event every week in Abu Dhabi.”

Saleh Al Geziry

Packed with a diverse line-up of activities and experiences for every resident and visitor, the latest edition of the calendar combines perfect pleasant weather with highlights including Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts headlined by Ava Max, Tiesto and Foo Fighters, thrilling NBA and UFC events, cultural festivals, interactive family shows, and more performances.

Mahesh Bhupathi, co-founder of the World Tennis League and former tennis star, revealed that the franchise-based event will come to the Etihad Arena in December and includes a performance by 50 Cent.

“We are very excited and thankful to partner with the DCT, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Miral. We are looking forward to keeping the event here for the long term.”

Mahesh Bhupathi

The calendar’s cultural programming, museum exhibitions, and educational initiatives shine a light on the UAE’s rich history and heritage, with a diverse offering of visual and performing arts activities.

The new season will feature the return of annual book festivals, Al Ain Book and Al Dhafra, which serve as pivotal celebrations of Emirati literature and culture, providing unique opportunities to connect with eminent writers, publishers, and artists from the UAE. Captivating cultural experiences include Letters of Light at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rohani Theatre Play, Abu Dhabi Classics, the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Al Ain Book Festival, Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2023, Al Dhafra Book Festival, Al Hosn Festival, and the Maritime Heritage Festival.

Music lovers can expect a diverse mix of acts and artists. An unmissable musical line-up includes Robbie Williams XXV Tour, Hyperound K-Fest, Arijit Singh, and concerts from talents such as Nancy Ajram and Spacetoon Orchestra at the Mother of the Nation festival.

For family fun and entertainment, there are popular shows like Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder, Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season, the Giant Italian Circus in Al Ain, Storm the Block, Liwa Village (December 8 to 31), the Illusionist Magic Show, Saadiyat Beach Wellness Festival, the Middle East debut of Broadway’s Hamilton, Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024, Cirque du Soleil.

Thrilling championships and sporting action this month include NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week and UFC 294. In the next two months, there will be the World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi GP, Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi T10 League and World Tennis League.

Meanwhile, foodies can indulge in the region’s first and biggest Michelin Food Festival along with the return of Taste of Abu Dhabi, Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey and more.

Adding to the list of original Experience Abu Dhabi events, the inaugural Saadiyat Nights promises weekly live entertainment on the beach from December through to February 2024. Weekly musical acts will take to the stage on Saadiyat Island for this homegrown event.

Celebrating the winter sun, Yas Island is set to host exciting seasonal festivities across its attractions, including Winter Fest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The reveal of Abu Dhabi Calendar’s expansive roster of events follows the launch of Experience Abu Dhabi’s ‘Can’t Wait to Winter’ campaign – featuring Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and the Gulf region’s legendary comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam.

