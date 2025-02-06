Look: Sharjah Light Festival returns for 18 days; where to watch dazzling shows for free

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

The Sharjah Light Festival is back — and its 14th edition will run only for 18 nights. From February 5 to 23, landmarks at 12 locations across the emirate will be illuminated in stunning shows.

To kick off the extravaganza, an impressive spectacle of drones and lights dazzled the sky at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park on Wednesday night.

From a swarm of drones drawing an aerial portrait of the Sharjah Ruler — Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi — to lights dancing to the rhythm of dramatic music, it was an opening number like no other.

The ceremony was punctuated with drones spelling out Sharjah's message to all: 'Smile, You Are in Sharjah'.

Featuring the creations of several artists, this year's Sharjah Light Festival will revolve around the theme ‘Lights of Unit'. While the light shows are free for all to watch, entry to the main attraction, The Light Village, requires an entry fee of Dh10.

Where to watch

Four new locations were added to the festival's usual venues: SRTIP, Al Hefaiyah Lake in Al Kalba, Al Jada, and Al Heera Beach.

Here's a list of all 12 spots where you can catch light shows and see illuminated installations:

Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park

Al Rafisah Dam

Al Hefaiyeh Lake - Kalba

⁠Sharjah Mosque

Beeah Headquarters

⁠Al Dhaid Fort

Al Hamriyah New General Souk

⁠Al Majaz WaterfrontAl Heera Beach

Al Tayyari Mosque

Al Heera Beach

Al Jada

Univeristy City Hall

The Sharjah Mosque will see its walls transformed into a canvas of living paintings with a performance entitled The Journey of the Light of Knowledge and Art.

At Al Rafisah Dam in Khor Fakkan, a 3D projection of the show Light of the East will narrate the tale of the city and highlight the beauty of its landscapes.

Visit The Light Village Located outside Sharjah's University City Hall, The Light Village is the star of the entire festival this year. Inside, there's a line of more than 50 food trucks offering a variety of cuisines, from specialty coffee to high-rated burger spots. Tickets are priced at Dh10 for adults and children above 12 years of age. Children under 11, people of determination, and seniors above 60 years old can enter for free. Those who plan to visit the village more often can opt for a full season pass, priced at Dh120. These tickets can be bought either online or at the village's gates. Two entrances will be set up to ease the process of buying tickets, considering the popularity of the festival, said Alya Alsouqi, head of PR and Media Relations at Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, There will be valet and free parking options for visitors; however, guests are recommended to head to the venue at 6pm so they can secure parking slots near the entrance.