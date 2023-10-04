Look: From King to Macaroni, 6 penguins species to charm visitors at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:04 PM

Six different species of penguins are ready to charm visitors at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. From the King to the Macaroni, penguins are the main attraction in Antarctica – the coldest of eight realms at the region’s first marine life theme park.

The zone’s air temperature is maintained at an incredible 1℃, and the water at a crisp 7℃, providing an ideal climate for the penguins. Khaleej Times brings you details about each of these six distinctive penguin species.

King penguin: It is the second largest penguin, slightly smaller but similar to the Emperor penguin. King penguins are epic hunters, eating as many as 2,000 fish in a single day. The birds use their large flippers to swim six miles an hour in pursuit of lanternfish and squid. Sometimes, finding prey requires diving to depths of more than 1,180 feet.

Gentoo penguin: These are the third largest penguin species in the world and gather in breeding colonies ranging from a few dozen to many thousands. The birds have streamlined bodies and paddle-shaped strong flippers that propel them up to 22 miles an hour, faster than any other diving bird. When pursuing prey, which includes fish, squid, and krill, the gentoo penguin can remain below water for up to seven minutes and dive as deep as 655 feet.

Rockhopper penguin: These are the smallest of the crested penguins and can be identified by their thin yellow crest that extends behind their red eyes. During annual breeding times, rockhoppers gather in vast, noisy colonies, often numbering in the hundreds of thousands. The birds return to the same breeding ground, and often to the same nest, each year and usually seek out their previous year’s mate.

Chinstrap penguin: Instantly recognisable by the black band that gives them their name, chinstrap penguins may be the most abundant penguin species, with a population estimated at 7.5 million breeding pairs. In the water, where they feed primarily on krill, the penguins’ main predator is the leopard seal. On land, chinstrap penguins face threats from skuas, giant petrels, and other seabirds that steal the penguins’ eggs and attack chicks.

Macaroni penguin: A very distinct-looking species given its yellow and black plumes on the top of its head, macaroni penguins can dive between 15 – 70 metres and can hold their breath for up to three minutes. Macaroni penguins do not waddle like other penguin species when on the ground but rather hop.

Adelie penguin: Built for swimming, Adelie penguins can reach up to 9 miles per hour when hunting or fleeing from predators and feed on tiny aquatic creatures, such as shrimp-like krill, but also eat fish and squid. Adelie penguins have been known to dive as deep as 575 feet to find their prey, though they usually hunt in far shallower waters less than half that depth.

