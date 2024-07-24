Look: Emirati turns home into museum where 2,000 rare items tell story of UAE

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024

Anybody can enter the family home of Emirati Rashid Yousef Al Hammadi, and every guest who comes in is transported into a different era: those days when houses were made of palm leaves and when television sets with rotary knobs were the biggest hit.

One of the cars parked in their garage dates back to 1923, while some books on a shelf are hundreds of years old.

Rashid started collecting old items in the early 1990s, shortly after marrying his wife Fatima Hassan, who is also fond of keeping heritage pieces.

In 2006, they decided to open their home as a museum to share their collection with the world. They called it the 'House of Zayed' (Dar Zayed Heritage Museum).

"My father, from his young age, always told me the saying of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed: 'He who has no past, has no present, and no future',” Rashid's son Abdullah told Khaleej Times.

"And he explained that our home was turned into a museum so that we can show the younger generation our heritage and let them see with their own eyes their past, and our old life."

The family lives in the same house in Al Falah, Abu Dhabi, but it is divided into certain areas for their privacy.

Building the collection

The 'Zayed house' keeps more than 2,000 rare objects and 17 classic cars, including one from 1923.

There are old passports, too, plus books dating back a hundred years and antique televisions.

One section of the museum showcase the fragrance and aesthetics of traditional Emirati houses with arched doorways. Another part resembles an Al Arish design, a home made from palm leaves.

A special room was kept for Rashid Al Hammadi's family heritage, specifically memories of his father and grandfather.

"Visitors were always my mum’s responsibility. She was most honoured to see people visit our home. She would always invite her friends and neighbours," said Abdullah.