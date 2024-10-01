'I felt like a kid again': Dubai Safari Park thrills residents as it welcomes visitors on Day 1

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 4:34 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 5:52 PM

As summer rolls by, one of the UAE's most popular winter attractions, the Dubai Safari Park, reopened for the new season today (October 1). The attraction offers unparalleled experiences for families and visitors, creating memories through safari bus rides, interaction and feeding sessions.

Among the park's highlights are Zulu and Temple, two South African elephants aged between 14 and 16. Some visitors were thrilled with the experience and embraced their child-like enthusiasm. "I felt like a kid all over again. Honestly, it was a very nice experience. I loved seeing the animals and feeding them. It was the perfect end to my weekend," said Dubai residents Abeer Faisal.

Dubai Safari Park. Photos: Shihab

Up-close with wildlife

Katie Flotskaya, a first-time visitor from Russia, expressed her excitement after visiting the park with her children: "Our family had a fantastic time at Dubai Safari Park! It was our first visit, and we were blown away. Feeding the elephants was an incredible experience—they were so close.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She added, “We also loved the safari bus ride, where we saw lions, zebras, antelopes, monkeys, and many other amazing animals, all just a few feet away. We plan to visit again."

Dubai residents Mazza Mohammed was equally thrilled, emphasising that there’s no age limit for enjoying the zoo. “Seeing the animals so closely made the experience even more special. The energy in the park is contagious." The park now boasts of over 3,000 animals from 87 different species in what is a rich blend of entertainment and education.

It also has six themed zones that can be explored either on foot or via a shuttle train. Each zone presents close-up encounters with wildlife, complemented by educational activities that emphasise animal welfare and conservation efforts.

The park’s shuttle tours through the African Village give visitors close-up views of various species, all within a secure environment. The park has installed gates to separate different animals, ensuring visitors' and wildlife' safety and comfort.

During the tour, Kenyan guide Jan emphasised the importance of safety measures in the park: "Between every species, we have gates to prevent any potential stress or danger to the animals. Our goal is to create a safe and immersive environment for everyone."