Floating mosque, Quranic Park, Eid market: Dubai launches religious tourism initiative

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 7:02 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 7:54 PM

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD) launched the Religious Tourism Project in Dubai with a set of plans, programmes, and initiatives in the field of Islamic tourism. This was announced during a press conference held at the department’s headquarters on Thursday.

The project aims to enhance Dubai’s tourism and achieve the department’s vision of being the best in the world, Islamically and charitably making the city the most visited in the world by 2025. “The project contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position as an attraction point for international religious tourism for residents, visitors, and tourists, both Muslims and non-Muslims,” said Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri from IACAD.

Al Mansouri pointed out that the project will achieve a three per cent to four per cent increase in the number of tourists to the emirate. The project will feature the most prominent religious attractions in Dubai.

Floating Mosque: It will be the first floating mosque in the world which will consist of three floors. One half of the structure with its sitting areas and a coffee shop will be above the water; while the other is submerged below. The underwater deck will be for the prayer area with ablution and toilet facilities and can accommodate 50-75 worshippers. The mosque will be constructed with a total cost of approximately Dh55 million.

The Quranic exhibition: This will feature the journey of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Quran, where he printed thousands of copies of the holy Quran from 2000 to 2005 and distributed around the world.

Dubai Iftar: This is organised during the holy month of Ramadan and is a unique initiative that brings together people of different faiths, to breakfast together.

Hala Ramadan: It is an initiative where people of different faiths gather in the new neighbourhoods in Dubai under the Hala Ramadan initiative. This will include groups of social, sports, and educational programmes.

Quranic Park

Visit to the Quranic Park and adding a section on prophetic medicine: The Quranic Park is the first-ever Quran-inspired park in the world which covers an area of 600,000 square metres. This huge park is divided into many sections which serve different purposes and interests. The park has plants and herbs that are mentioned in the Quran.

Ramadan and Eid Market: Ramadan markets will be introduced adjacent to a few popular mosques in Dubai with the aim of welcoming Muslim and non-Muslim tourists during the Ramadan and Eid holidays. This will help them learn about Islamic customs and traditions and teach them the religion of Islam.

