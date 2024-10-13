Dubai's Global Village: Your guide to free, paid parking; using public buses

After a five-month hiatus, one of the most popular family destinations in UAE is ready to welcome visitors on October 16. Global Village Season 29 will open its doors to visitors with added attractions, entertainment, a new 'restaurant plaza' and three more cultural pavilions.

The ticket prices have been slightly increased. Now available on GV's official website (www.globalvillage.ae), entry tickets start at Dh25. Last season, those booking online could get weekday tickets at Dh22.50 each.

Navigating to this popular attraction can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding a parking spot, as the area is often jam-packed. Here’s a breakdown of available parking options and their fees.

Parking areas and prices

If you have a car and wondering where to park it, the venue has 20,000 parking slots available. For Dh150, you can also use a new valet parking service in front of the brand new Happiness Gate.

General Parking: Free of charge

VIP Parking: VIP packs holders have to register their cars beforehand (Those who do not have VIP packs can park in this area for Dh200 per day)

Paid Parking: Dh120 per day.

If you have parked far from the three entrances, worry not. Visitors can avail of autorickshaws, which will take them from their parking area to the entry gate, starting from Dh5 per person.

Reaching Global Village by bus

If you do not have a car, you can either take a taxi or the bus to the Village. Here's a guide on how to go there by bus from Dubai. Recently, Ajman Transport also announced a new bus route to cater to people who want to go to the destination.

Dubai bus services

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the following routes for the Global Village:

Bus 102 from Rashidiya Metro Station.

Bus 103 from Union Metro Station, passing through Al Rebat Street.

Bus 104 from Ghubaiba Bus Station passing through Al Jafiliya Metro Station.

Bus 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station passing through Al Barsha A2, Al Barsha Lulu Supermarket, Dubai American Academy 2, Classic Crystal 2 and Al Quoz, Clinical Pathology Services 2.

Bus 107 from Al Nahda 1 Bus Station.

Service timings

Everyday from 3.15pm to 11.15pm daily, with 30 minutes of travel time.

Ajman bus service

Earlier this month, the Ajman Road and Transport Authority said a new route to the highly-anticipated event will start on October 16.

Tickets for the service being rolled out on the ‘Global Village Route’ will cost Dh25. Residents can enjoy the trip to Global Village when they use their Masaar Card.

Three buses will depart from Al-Musalla station in Ajman to Global Village, and another three will depart from Global Village to Ajman.

The trip will start from Al-Musalla Station to Global Village and back to Al Musalla Station — with the first bus departing Ajman at 2.15pm and the last at 6.15pm.