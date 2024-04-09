Dubai: World's first Real Madrid theme park now open; ticket prices revealed

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Football lovers in Dubai are in for treat: What better way to spend the Eid Al Fitr holidays than to "play" with the star footballers of Real Madrid?

The world's first Real Madrid theme park is now open, Dubai Parks and Resorts announced on Tuesday.

Celebrating football and basketball, the emirate's newest leisure spot is home to more than 40 original experiences and attractions — including the region’s first wooden roller coaster and tallest amusement ride in the world.

From visiting the locker rooms of Real Madrid players and exploring the secret sanctuary guarding the club’s winning trophies to enjoying thrilling attractions, guests are in for an epic adventure.

Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com, with prices starting at Dh295.

"The world’s first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world’s love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life," said Fernando Eiroa, CEO at Dubai Holding Entertainment.

What's in store for you

Here are some of the must-try rides at the theme park:

Hala Madrid Coaster: The region’s first wooden roller coaster that encapsulates the emotions of the Real Madrid journey with the European Cups

Meet The Stars: Welcomes fans to walk among the past and present football and basketball legends taking memorable photos to last a lifetime

The Wave - La Ola: A thrilling family roller coaster that will transport guests to the sacred seats of a stadium and embrace loyal fans who stand up, cheering their lungs out for their favourite team

The Stars Flyer: Standing at 460ft, it is the tallest amusement ride in the world and an iconic and adrenaline-pumping ride dedicated to the Real Madrid stars

Bernabéu Experience: A theatrical interpretation providing fans with exclusive access to the locker room, the centre of the pitch and a secret sanctuary guarding the 14 football European cups and the 11 Basketball European Cups – the sacred spaces within the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain

La Fabrica Training Pitch: A playground for guests of all ages with lots of football balls and mini-training equipment for the children, to practice their best shots and train like the stars.

Real Madrid World is located within Dubai Parks and Resorts in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali and is only 20 minutes from Dubai Marina. The destination is accessible by car from Dubai on the E11 Highway (Sheikh Zayed Road) by taking exit 5. Guests can also use the RTA bus services that depart daily from the Ibn Battuta Metro Station.

