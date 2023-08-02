Dubai staycations go as low as Dh99 this summer; top offers revealed

The reasons most often cited are the stress of travelling, less personal space on planes, smoking bans and alcohol abuse
If you are a fan of staycations, then there couldn’t be a better time to book one in Dubai than August, when some packages at prominent hotels start for as low as Dh99.
The Rove Hotel had offered a summer staycation flash sale starting from Dh99 on over 10,000 rooms over the last few days. The popularity of the offer led the hotel chain to extend the sale further so more people could take advantage of it. “The response to it has been very positive,” said Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels. “We've seen some great success with the launch of the 'Summer of Rove' campaign and our staycation offer.”
He also added that the hotel group has seen a huge increase in demand for staycations, especially during the weekends. “Some of our hotels are achieving occupancies of up to 98 per cent over the past few weeks,” he said. “Our monthly stay packages are also in demand among those looking for flexibility and the convenience of living in a hotel.”
Even though the Rove flash sale is over, there are plenty of other promos available across the UAE. Here is a list of the top offers: (Additional taxes may apply to the room rates mentioned)
If low-cost staycations aren’t your thing and you are looking for a more high-end, luxurious experience, here are some good deals to consider:
