Dubai Safari Park to remain open throughout summer

In 2023, a trial was conducted to study the sleeping and feeding patterns of the animals

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 1:42 PM

The Dubai Safari Park will remain open throughout the summer for the first time. This was revealed by the Dubai Municipality on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on Monday.

“Last year we trialled this experience and studied the sleeping and feeding patterns of our animals,” said Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality. “Based on that, we are opening just limited daily batches of tickets available to small groups of up to 10 people.”


Titled the Summer Pass, it will allow visitors to witness the sunrise while walking through the park, interacting with animals in their natural habitat. “It will be a very special experience for people,” promised Ahmed.


The summer pass will operate in the non-seasonal months from June to September, featuring three experiences- Summer Tours, Summer Safari Journey, and Walk In The Wild.

Nasreen Abdulla
Nasreen Abdulla

