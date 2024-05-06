Dubai Safari Park to remain open throughout summer

Located on the northern coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, the place is known for its pristine rainforests, Islamic architecture, and thriving oil industry
The Dubai Safari Park will remain open throughout the summer for the first time. This was revealed by the Dubai Municipality on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on Monday.
“Last year we trialled this experience and studied the sleeping and feeding patterns of our animals,” said Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality. “Based on that, we are opening just limited daily batches of tickets available to small groups of up to 10 people.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Titled the Summer Pass, it will allow visitors to witness the sunrise while walking through the park, interacting with animals in their natural habitat. “It will be a very special experience for people,” promised Ahmed.
The summer pass will operate in the non-seasonal months from June to September, featuring three experiences- Summer Tours, Summer Safari Journey, and Walk In The Wild.
ALSO READ:
Located on the northern coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, the place is known for its pristine rainforests, Islamic architecture, and thriving oil industry
Cooler weather during the holy month is expected to attract more faithful to embark on their spiritual journey
Today, cruise ships have become elegant floating citadels that offer a taste of the good life on the waves…
Trends are shifting away from experiences to sleep as people want to switch off and spend time away from gadgets
Survey reveals names of top cities residents want to visit this year, with 97% keen to explore new places
Entry permit applications for the 27 EU countries can be submitted up to 180 days before the intended travel date
Both the South Asian passports have weakened in the past ten years, dropping from respective positions
Tbilisi’s babel of building styles is a product of its complicated past