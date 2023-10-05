Dubai Miracle Garden announces discounted ticket prices for UAE residents

File photo

Entry to one of the country’s favourite winter destinations has become cheaper this year — particularly for adult UAE residents.

Dubai Miracle Garden has introduced a special ticket rate exclusively for UAE residents, which is priced at Dh65 per entry for both adults (or those who over 12 years old) and children (aged between 3 and 12 years old), a representative from the botanical park confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The discounted rate can be availed by presenting an Emirates ID, and tickets are only sold at dedicated counters at Dubai Miracle Garden.

The ticket for an adult UAE resident is Dh10 cheaper as compared to last year, when ticket prices were Dh75 per entry for them. But there is a small Dh5 increase in ticket prices for children this year (entry was only Dh60 for children aged 3 to 12 last season).

UAE residents are given special discounted rates, the spokesperson reiterated, as compared to tourists and other visitors.

The popular winter attraction reopened for its 12th season last weekend, and prices of entry tickets have been updated.

Information on its official website shows individual admission is priced at Dh95 for adults (over 12 years old), and Dh80 for children aged between 3 and 12 years old. Entry is free for kids under 3. All prices are inclusive of VAT (value-added tax).

