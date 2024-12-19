Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year with 7 fireworks shows; timings announced

Photos: Supplied

The Global Village's signature New Year's Eve extravaganza returns this year: The festival park will ring in 2025 seven times with seven fireworks shows.

On Tuesday, December 31, the popular destination in Dubai will be open to families, couples, and women from 4pm to 3am.

True to its brand of around-the-world entertainment, the Global Village will welcome the new year in seven different time zones. Counting down to 2025 seven times, it will light up the sky with seven firework spectacles.

If you're joining the seven-fold celebrations, here's a guide to the fireworks' timings:

8pm

9pm

10pm

10.30pm

11pm

12am

1am

Besides the aerial shows, visitors will also enjoy a live DJ performance and several roaming entertainment acts across the park. The Dragon Lake's lights and shound shows will continue to mesmerise guests.