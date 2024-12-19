Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year with 7 fireworks shows; timings announced

Families, couples and ladies are welcome to join the seven-fold celebrations from 4pm to 3am
Photos: Supplied
The Global Village's signature New Year's Eve extravaganza returns this year: The festival park will ring in 2025 seven times with seven fireworks shows.
On Tuesday, December 31, the popular destination in Dubai will be open to families, couples, and women from 4pm to 3am.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
True to its brand of around-the-world entertainment, the Global Village will welcome the new year in seven different time zones. Counting down to 2025 seven times, it will light up the sky with seven firework spectacles.
If you're joining the seven-fold celebrations, here's a guide to the fireworks' timings:
Besides the aerial shows, visitors will also enjoy a live DJ performance and several roaming entertainment acts across the park. The Dragon Lake's lights and shound shows will continue to mesmerise guests.
All these experiences are included in the entry ticket and suitable for every family member.
Foodies are in for a treat with more than 250 dining options at the park, including the all-new Restaurant Plaza. Shoppers will also have a blast exploring 30 unique pavilions that celebrate more than 90 cultures. For adrenaline-seekers, the destination’s latest entertainment attraction, the Exo Planet City, offers heart-pumping thrills.
ALSO READ: