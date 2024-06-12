Dubai: Global Village opens registration for shop owners who wish to join next season

Our GCC neighbours offer several attractions for a quick getaway
Thinking of setting up shop at Global Village? Now is the time to sign up for the next season.
The popular family destination is now inviting traders, small business owners, and entrepreneurs to register their interest through an online business portal.
Global Village — which opens every winter — ran from October 18 to May 8 during its Season 28. Dates for its next season this year are yet to be announced.
From street food concepts and unique retail shops to country pavilions and specialty restaurants, the destination welcomes a diverse array of offerings.
Global Village is now accepting interest registrations for all categories.
Here are the categories and the proposal submission dates:
By registering in Season 29, businesses, and entrepreneurs stand to gain exposure to millions of visitors from diverse backgrounds — and at the same time, benefit from a supportive ecosystem that encourages innovation and fosters collaboration.
Whether you're an established business seeking to expand your market reach or an aspiring entrepreneur looking to establish a market base, Global Village provides an enabling and growing environment.
Those interested can register their interest in all categories through the Global Village business portal: https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/partner-categories
