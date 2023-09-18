File photo

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 6:36 PM

UAE residents can now prebook their VIP Packs for the 28th season of Global Village starting Saturday, September 23 at 10am. Only a limited number of packs are available for reservation.

One lucky VIP pack buyer stands a chance to win a mega prize when purchasing this season's pack - a cheque worth Dh28,000, meant to commemorate the 28th season of the destination.

Official sale of the VIP packs begins on September 30. Reservations can be made through the Virgin Megastore tickets website.

Pre-booking the VIP packs will give visitors the chance to make their purchase on September 29, 24-hours ahead of the public sale on September 30, 2023.

Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP Packs. All Packs will include VIP entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Cyber City Stunt Show and Carnaval.

This season, only 30 Diamond VIP Packs will be available to buy for Dh7000. Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2950, the Gold Pack will cost Dh2250, and Silver Packs will be priced at Dh1750.

To mark the Year of Sustainability, all VIP Packs will include seeds of change which guests are encouraged to plant across the UAE.

Clients with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to purchase VIP packs, with further terms and conditions in effect.

Global Village will open on October 18, 2023, with more details about the upcoming season expected in the coming weeks.

