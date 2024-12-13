Dubai: Global Village announces new ticket offer for families

A Dh79 combo pass was also launched for those who want to explore the park's Neon Galaxy X zone
Photos: Supplied
A new family pass is now available at Dubai's Global Village, allowing families to save on entry tickets and Wonder Pass credits.
For Dh399, the festival park's 'Family Fun Pass' includes:
This ticket package can be purchased at Global Village's ticketing counters, located next to each of its three gates.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Visitors who wish to explore the park's Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone can avail of the new adventure pass.
For Dh79, this offer includes:
The Neon Adventure Pass is also available at ticketing counters at the gates.
ALSO READ: