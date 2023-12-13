Dubai Destinations returns to spotlight city's unique winter experiences

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 11:20 PM

Brand Dubai on Wednesday (December 13) launched the third edition of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign. The campaign puts the spotlight on the unique places, activities and attractions that make Dubai one of the world's most-loved winter getaways.

As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai announced that it has partnered with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development to launch the inaugural edition of the Hatta Festival, a vibrant celebration of culture, sports and family entertainment in the heart of Dubai's picturesque mountain region.

Being held from 15-31 December at the newly-developed Leem Lake in Hatta and the Hatta Wadi Hub, the festival is the centrepiece of the third edition of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign. Running until February 2024, the latest season of the campaign seeks to tell the story of Dubai's emergence as one of the world's best winter destinations. Over the next two months, the campaign will unfold with captivating narratives from diverse sources on the emirate's unique winter activities and experiences.

Marking the launch of the campaign, Brand Dubai hosted a press conference at GDMO to outline the key activations at the Hatta Festival and the prominent attractions that capture the spirit of the larger winter campaign.

The launch of the 'Hatta Festival' aligns with the leadership's directives to transform Hatta into a prominent business, investment and tourism destination. It also aims to highlight the historical importance and natural and archaeological wonders of the area, contributing to raising its profile as a key tourist destination that draws visitors from across the globe.

The festival serves as a platform to explore what makes Hatta a truly unique place to visit and explore, encompassing exceptional destinations, cultural events, sporting activities, dining experiences and luxury resorts.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, expressed her appreciation for the key role played by the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, in developing exceptional projects and initiatives dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and enriching the experiences of residents and visitors in the area.

"We are excited to introduce the Hatta Festival as part of the new #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, providing residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and charm of the Hatta region. By enabling people to closely engage with the culture, heritage and natural splendour of this enchanting region, the festival plays a crucial role in enhancing the depth of Dubai's destination offerings and further raising its status as a global tourism hub," Al Marri said.

Leem Lake, the focal point of the festival, is a three-hectare lake in the Hatta area in the heart of the mountainous region. The lake offers visitors views of breathtaking landscapes and sunset scenes amidst the Hatta mountains.

Featuring diverse activities and attractions for families and children of all ages, the Hatta Festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of the region and its recent development as an eco-friendly destination. The festival also aims to promote Hatta's cultural, historical and natural treasures, and encourage visitors to enjoy its unique landscapes and recreational activities.

In partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the festival will feature a range of activities including traditional musical performances, light displays, food and beverage pop-ups, sports and live entertainment, providing families an intimate experience of Hatta's culture, cuisine and natural grandeur.

Festival visitors can indulge in exclusive journeys through historical and archaeological landmarks and dining experiences curated by DET at Hatta Wadi Hub. Prominent F&B brands featured include Saddle, Home Bakery, and G.O.A.T. The festival also invites visitors to enjoy light shows at Leem Lake and Hatta Fort, apart from soaking in the area's vibrant atmosphere.

The Hatta Festival features various artistic workshops and educational experiences for children. As part of the festivities, visitors can also delight in ice skating and roller-skating experiences.

The main stage of the festival, presented through a collaboration between Dubai Media and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, will be the focal point for an array of artistic and entertainment events, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. The festival also offers sporting experiences with dedicated padel tennis courts and workshops to learn and master the game.

Brand Dubai is also organising the'Proudly from Dubai Market' at the festival to showcase the unique culinary concepts and innovative products of 30 homegrown businesses from the'Proudly from Dubai' network. Through a collaboration with the Community Development Authority, the Market will highlight the entrepreneurial stories of start-up businesses initiated by citizens in Hatta. The market at Leem Lake will also feature a pop-up for SALT.

Adding to the festival's rich array of activities is a spectacular parade of classic cars embarking on a scenic journey from Dubai to the festival grounds in Hatta on 30 December. Furthermore, a spirited motorcycle convoy, comprising of a large group of riders, will journey from Dubai to Hatta on 29 December, while a bicycle procession is set to take place on 24 December, adding exciting elements to the festival.

Brand Dubai will also be hosting a photography workshop in partnership with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA). The workshop includes a competition for the best photo and video on Hatta. Additionally, there will be sporting events held in collaboration with the boutique indoor cycling studio, Storm, and community-focused activities that will continue over the weekends.

The festival will also feature activities at the Hatta Wadi Hub, a prominent entertainment destination, offering a range of outdoor activities and experiences amidst the natural backdrop of the Hatta mountains and Hatta Dam. The Hub will see diverse entertainment activities, artistic experiences, food trucks and local restaurants serving Arabic cuisine. Visitors can engage in activities such as mountain biking, hiking, kayaking and zip-lining. Additionally, Hatta Wadi Hub will provide facilities for camping amidst scenic landscapes.

One of the UAE's most historic regions, Hatta features golden sands, rocky mountains, wadis, lakes and lush greenery. The area's natural attractions include the spectacular Hajar mountains, the Hatta Dam area that offers mountain hiking and scenic views. Perched atop one of Hatta's mountains, the Hatta Hill Park offers panoramic views, family-friendly activities, barbecues, a playground, running tracks, sports fields and recreational facilities.

For insights into Hatta's history, people can visit the Hatta Heritage Village, first launched in 2001 as a museum and tourist attraction. Overlooking two mountains, the village comprises 30 ancient buildings and stores selling heritage items and providing insight into the historical era of the region.

The Hatta Festival will be open to visitors five days a week from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm, and on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 10:00 to 22:00.

Other highlights of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign include the third edition of the Hatta Cultural Nights, to be held from 21st December 2023 to 1st January 2024. Coinciding with the Hatta Festival, the cultural extravaganza aims to help people engage more closely with Hatta's heritage through folkloric and artistic performances, Nabati poetry, and displays of the products of local artisans and other young talent.

Also part of the campaign is the Hatta Honey Festival, which invites visitors to taste Hatta's renowned locally harvested honey. The initiative supports local economic activities, provides a platform for sharing expertise in honey production and displays a diverse range of honey products.The latest #DubaiDestinations campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai's diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.

The campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

Dubai was named as one of the world's top winter sun destinations, according to Travelbag‘s best winter sun destination rankings for 2023. In 2022, the city was also ranked as the world's best winter-sun destination, with the most Google searches and the most things to do in a city during winter, according to The Winter Sun Index issued by travel package provider ParkSleepFly. Dubai has been tagged on Instagram more than 111 million times and has the most winter-related'things to do' Google searches in the world, reaching 55,000.

