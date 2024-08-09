Dubai: Cinema at popular mall 'permanently closed'

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 4:25 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 4:26 PM

The cinema at Dubai's Ibn Battuta Mall has been 'permanently closed', Khaleej Times has learnt.

A resident who was at the mall on Friday noticed huge boards covering up what she remembered was the cinema section.

Photo: KT reader

"I wondered why it was closed. It was our go-to cinema because it was less crowded compared to other movie houses and all the films my son loves would always be shown here," said the expat who lives in Al Ghadeer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A call centre executive from Nakheel, which manages Ibn Battuta Mall, confirmed that the Novo Cinemas outlet at the shopping centre had been "permanently closed since July 31".

It remained unclear, however, whether another cinema chain would be taking over. The call centre staff said they didn't have any other information on the closure.

A quick search on Google returned a "permanently closed" notice for Novo Cinemas at Ibn Battuta Mall. Also, the mall no longer appears on the cinema chain's location list on its official website.