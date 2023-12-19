Dishes from Dh10, carnival games: New pop-up joint opens at Mushrif Park in Dubai

KT Photos: Shihab

As the temperature lowers in Dubai, the city comes alive with pop-up markets. This year, Mushrif Park welcomes visitors with a delightful addition to its culinary scene — Canteen X.

Offering a perfect blend of culinary delights and family-friendly entertainment, the venue will be a go-to destination for residents wanting a memorable experience this winter.

The pop-up joint started on December 15 and will continue to spread joy until the end of this month.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) opened Canteen X, an all-new addition to Dubai Shopping Festival that is bringing the city’s food favourites, alongside epic entertainment and activities.

More than 20 homegrown brands are participating in the pop-up, with unique dishes that start at just Dh10. The menus in these cafes feature various mouth-watering options, ranging from seafood and burgers to refreshing juices and ice creams.

Engaging activities for kids

Canteen X is not just about the food, it offers many engaging activities for the younger ones . The venue has transformed into a winter wonderland where kids can immerse themselves in the season's joy.

Activities include gingerbread house decorations, and playing at the inflatable park where one can jump into thousands of colourful balls. Children can unleash their creativity with slime making, experience the adrenaline rush of bungee jumping, and enjoy the excitement of sliding and zip lining on the inflatable park.

Sara, an Emirati child who had come with her parents, loved the electrifying atmosphere of the pop-up joint. Her mother showed her the photos on social media and since then she wanted to play with her brother at the inflatable park. “The kids are loving it. They are having a great time while we are busy munching on the amazing food,” said Sara’s mother.

Carnival games

For those craving a bit of competition, carnival games such as shooting and basketball for fun to the overall experience. The atmosphere is filled with excitement as families engage in friendly competitions.

Musical evening

Adding to the excitement, the venue has great music that resonates through the winter air, uplifting the overall experience for visitors. As families indulge in treating themselves, the music elevates the mood adding to the festive spirit.

How to reach

To reach Canteen X, one can drive to the park entrance by following road signs leading to Mushrif Park.

If using public transportation, take the Red Line of the Dubai Metro to Centre Point Station, or Green Line to Etisalat Station. From there, hop onto a Dubai Bus heading to Mushrif Park.

Timings

The venue is open to the public with free entry and opens from 4 pm until 1 am, providing a welcoming environment for visitors during the late afternoon and evening hours.

