Ain Dubai reopens: Hundreds visit on first day, catch 'breathtaking' 360-degree views

The world’s tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, which reopened after restoration work of more than two years, had hundreds of visitors on the first day of its soft opening, according to those on the ground.

“The attraction had a soft launch on December 25 and since it was Christmas Day, there were a lot of people at the mall,” said a security guard. “Many of them saw that it was open and immediately booked tickets. Additionally, staff members came with their families. It was very busy and had hundreds of visitors, maybe even in thousands. We are expecting more people today.”

The iconic attraction had been closed for "enhancement works" since March 2022 and has now reopened to public with ticket prices ranging from Dh145 to Dh1,260.

Beating expectations

Emirati Ahmed Hani was one of those who went on the 250-metre-tall wheel on the first day of its opening. “It was my first time experiencing the attraction and whatever expectations I had, the views exceeded it. My family and I got a sunset view, and it was truly breathtaking.”

He said most of the people he met yesterday were first time visitors. “There were some who had gone on it earlier, but most were going on it for the first time,” he said. “It was a very nice experience. There is an option to book an entire pod to yourself for celebrations. It will be decorated to your liking. I think that’s going to be a very popular option among UAE residents.”

Located on Dubai's Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai opened to the public in 2021. Each ride on the attraction lasts around 38 minutes and offers 360-degree views of Dubai's skyline.

'We got lucky'

Indonesian influencer Vina Muliana was visiting her sister Karina in Dubai with her family when they decided to visit the Bluewaters Island. "I have seen the Ferris wheels in Singapore and London, but I wanted to ride the one in Dubai because it is the tallest," said Vina. "I didn't know that it had closed and reopened yesterday. I guess we got lucky. This morning, we came here and booked the tickets. It was an incredible experience. The view of the Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab from the top was breathtaking." Vina with his family. KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla Vina, who is spending two weeks in Dubai, also went skydiving and said she really enjoyed it. "I now know what it feels like to jump out of the plane," he joked. "That was also a great experience with amazing views." 'We had to ride it' Polish couple Janusz and Iwona were looking out of their hotel window in Dubai Marina when they saw the wheel operational. "When we came, it was not moving but yesterday evening it was moving, so we decided to check it out," said Janusz. Polish couple Janusz and Iwona. KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla On Thursday, they were one of the first ones to arrive to get on the wheel when it began operations at 12pm. "It was a very good experience," he said. "It is our last day in Dubai as we leave tomorrow. We are happy we got to try this before we left." For more information on how to book tickets, read our explainer here.