Abu Dhabi's Yas Island beats Disneyland in theme park attendance race

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island has attracted more guests last year than the two theme parks at Disneyland in California combined – making it the world's second most-visited themed entertainment complex, according to recently released data.

Yas Island clocked in 34 million visitors last year, its operator Miral announced at the Arabian Travel Market this year. Disneyland – opened by Walt Disney himself in 1955 – and California Adventure theme park (which opened 46 years later), welcomed a combined 27.3 million guests according to the latest Global Attractions Attendance report from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA).

The total for Yas Island was up 38 per cent on the previous year, and was the fruit of a carefully planned expansion strategy devised by Miral's chief executive Mohamed Al Zaabi. It began in 2010 with the opening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi which accelerated in popularity thanks to a line-up of high-octane rides, including Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster.

In 2013, it was joined by Yas Waterworld, a water park featuring a roller coaster which weaves between the slides. The following year, Ferrari World's annual attendance had hit 1 million and Miral soon got another magic touch. It came in 2018 with the opening of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Warner Bros. World’s attendance rose 6.1 per cent to 1.8 million in 2023 making it the first Middle East theme park to appear on the TEA's global list. In May last year, the first international outpost of SeaWorld opened on Yas Island and attracted 1.4 million visitors in its first 12 months according to Al Zaabi.

Next to Ferrari World is CLYMB, an activity centre with the world's tallest indoor artificial climbing wall and the largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel. Both CLYMB and Ferrari World are connected to the Yas Mall which is the biggest in Abu Dhabi with more than 370 shops and 68 restaurants. The island is also home to a 400-metre beach, 10 hotels, an 18,000-capacity arena, a marina, a Grand Prix race track and the Yas Links Golf Course where a round of the PGA European Tour takes place.

In contrast, Disneyland only has three on-site hotels while its entertainment district has just 22 shops and 27 restaurants. Its growth has been restricted as the 490-acre site sits in the middle of the city of Anaheim whereas Yas is a 6,208-acre man-made island dedicated to entertainment attractions.

Comprehensive, immersive experience

In a previous interview, Al Zaabi revealed that Yas Island is "60 per cent developed already. Still 40 per cent to go." He added that his aim is for Yas Island to be a "comprehensive, immersive experience where we have something for everyone."

Each theme park on Yas Island alone only attracts a fraction of the visitors who stream through the turnstiles of California Adventure and Disneyland. A total of 10 million visited the former last year, whilst attendance at the latter hit 17.3 million, making it the world's second most-visited theme park after its counterpart in Orlando, the Magic Kingdom.

However, Yas Island, like Disneyland, bills itself as a resort, and when the total attendance of their attractions is compared, Abu Dhabi takes the crown. Indeed, the number of visits to Yas Island last year exceeded the entire number of visitors who travelled into Anaheim itself which came to 25.8 million.

Earlier this year, Disney warned investors of a lack of attendance growth at its US theme parks which coincided with rising ticket prices. A 2023 survey by price-comparison website LendingTree found that 60 per cent of people who have never been to a Disney park said that cost was the main reason. In October, basic daily ticket prices at Disneyland increased by about 6 per ent pushing them over the $200 (Dh735) mark for the first time.

In contrast, the price of a day ticket to one of Yas Island's theme parks is just $94 (Dh345) with entry to the water park costing even less.