Travel from UAE to Germany: Walk along the Berlin Wall

Often known as the city of contrasts, the capital of Germany, Berlin, is a city unlike any other. Known for its edgy vibe and vibrant culture, it is a city where glam meets grit. With a compelling history and interesting museums to match, the city is also known for its cutting-edge art and architecture. An eclectic food scene complemented by high profile festivals and quirky neighbourhoods, Berlin is where the classic blends effortlessly with the cool.

If history is something that you are passionate about, the city offers a plethora of meaningful experiences.

The sites related to the erstwhile Berlin Wall, which was a symbol of the ideological divisions of the Cold War, make for an insightful visit.

Berlin Wall: A Great Divide

A structure that was built to divide an entire nation and soon became a representation of confinement and oppression, the Berlin Wall was built by the German Democratic Republic on the night of August 12th and 13th in 1961. It was done to prevent the population of East Germany, controlled by the Soviet Union, to escape to the Western part of the country, which was allied to the US and the Western democracies. The wall, which was an imposing 155km long, divided the city into two zones just not physically but also ideologically. The wall was under constant surveillance and manned by guards in watchtowers.There were more than 300 watchtowers by 1989.

Remnants of the Berlin Wall and its fencing

It wasn’t easy to go from one side to the other; hundreds were killed trying to escape while many committed suicide. Anti-government protests and political pressure resulted in the dismantling of the wall on November 9, 1989, which restored free movement of people from the East to West Germany. While East and West Germany were united in October1990, some remnants of the wall and sites related to the barrier serve as a grim reminder of the turbulent past and transport visitors to the days when tyranny, despair and hopelessness were a way of life.

Historic Memorial

An ideal way to start your trail of the Berlin Wall is to visit the Berlin Wall Memorial, which extends about 1.4km on Bernauer Strasse. The wall that divided Germany and Berlin also divided this street in the city. The memorial, which is akin to an open-air exhibition, features remains of the wall, details of people who died while trying to cross the border, and even remnants of objects used to fortify it. For example, bright lights were installed along the patrol road in 1967 replacing the old ones that dated back to 1961. Remains of these lights, barbed wires and even photographs related to the event are displayed here. As the wall was erected here right in front of homes in East Berlin, people tried escaping using ropes and even jumped out of windows.

Remnants of the Patrol Lights on the Berlin Wall

There is also a documentation centre on the other side of Bernauer Strasse that has got records of the history and the entire sequence of events leading up to the construction of the wall in 1961. The Chapel of Reconciliation in the vicinity has regular services in memory of victims who lost their lives trying to flee.

Symbols of Conflict and Unity

A site not to be missed, Checkpoint Charlie has been the setting for many spy thrillers and James Bond movies. A significant site of conflict and a symbol of the Cold War, this was the point where Soviet and American forces came face to face with tanks and weapons pointed at each other. Located at the junction of Friedrichstraße with Zimmerstraße and Mauerstraßeand, Checkpoint Charlie was one of the crossing points in the Berlin Wall. There is an open-air exhibition here that includes displays related to the wall, including photographs, art work, commemorative plaques, and the like.

Near the Berlin Wall Memorial

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, built in the neo-classical style, dates back to the late 18th century; however, it stood in isolation and was inaccessible to visitors and citizens when the Berlin Wall was built in 1961. Once the wall fell, it became a symbol of reunited Berlin with hundreds thronging the gate in jubilation. It was officially opened on December 22, 1989 and ecstatic crowds gathered here to celebrate their first joint New Year’s Eve in the newly united city.

Art as an Expression of Freedom