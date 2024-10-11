Step into the Nobel Museum in Stockholm

Artefacts line the museum

The much-awaited Nobel prizes for 2024 are being announced this week. While the science and literature awards have been announced, the prizes in the renowned Peace and Economic Sciences categories are slated for today and Monday respectively.

A prestigious award that has been in existence from 1901, the international Nobel prize is administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden in accordance with the 1895 will of Swedish entrepreneur and chemist Alfred Nobel.

While Alfred, who died leaving behind a great fortune, desired for prizes to be awarded for pathbreaking work in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and Peace, a sixth category of Economic sciences was instituted in 1969. Endowed by Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank), it is also administered by the Nobel Foundation.

The coveted Nobel prize has a rich and interesting history with some of its recipients being Mother Teresa, Dalai Lama and Martin Luther King Jr.

And one place where you can soak in all this history and the legacy behind these prizes, is the insightful Nobel Prize Museum, or Nobelmuseet as it is locally called, in Stockholm.

Located on Stortorget in Gamla Stan, which is the name for Stockholm’s old town, the Nobel Prize Museum houses a treasure trove of information related to Alfred, the Nobel laureates, the prize ceremony and much more. The display that also includes several personal objects of the prize winners and their intrinsic connection to the award makes for a compelling visit. It is key to note that the museum is a great place for children too and is a perfect spot for a family day out.

Inside the Nobel Museum, also known as Nobelmuseet

Start your exploration of the museum by checking out the touch screens related to Alfred’s life and how his multifaceted journey led to a number of revolutionary inventions including that of dynamite. His quest for discovery, which resulted in the building of an industrial empire and a massive fortune, is well documented. The room also has several objects used by Alfred including books, notes, laboratory equipment and rare photographs. The engaging Bubble Chamber is a great place where children can engross themselves with books and games while learning scientific concepts in a way that is both fun and interesting.

Japa mala and Sutra of Dalai Lama

The museum also has details on the four institutions that award the main prizes: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the prize for Physics and Chemistry; The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute, which awards the prize in Physiology or Medicine; The Swedish Academy that decides the prize in Literature; and The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects the Peace prize laureate. It is key to note that the latter is in Oslo and the Peace prize ceremony takes place in the Oslo City Hall. The statutes of the Nobel foundation, the method of selection in terms of scrutiny of nominations, maintaining confidentiality, the final announcement procedures, etc. are all well documented. There is a special section dedicated to the 2023 winners apart from an ingenious slow-moving display on the ceiling which showcases the photographs and brief history of close to 900 Nobel laureates.

Multitude of Life Stories

Arguably the most captivating part of the museum is the permanent exhibition titled These things changed the world. This section is dedicated to objects — most of them donated by the laureates themselves — and their significance in the lives of the award winners. All objects displayed have a special backstory on how they inspired and changed the lives of the award winners which makes their placards quite a riveting read. From notebooks, pens, spectacles and manuscripts to suitcases, shoes, caps and even a jar of peanut butter, there are several objects that convey anecdotes that are as diverse as engrossing.

Booklet of American Economist Douglas Diamond

For instance, there is the 108-bead Japa mala (rosary) as well as a Sutra with old Buddhist texts of Dalai Lama, which he has said is his eternal source of wisdom and inspiration. The final examination booklet of 22-year-old American economist Douglas Diamond that influenced his research interests that ultimately won him the Economics science prize in 2022 is on display and so is the Organic Chemistry text book of Carolyn R. Bertozzi, who won the prize for Chemistry in the same year. There is also a jar of Bertozzi’s favourite brand of peanut butter, which according to her gave her great energy and the capacity to think. From textbooks to telephones and from pipettes to pipes, this section sure has visitors glued to the glass display units.