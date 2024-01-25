Partner Content By KT Engage
Norwegian Cruise Line: Discover Something new every day
Middle East's leading cruise line for two years in a row
If you are planning a cruise holiday, make it a reality with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and enjoy the freedom and flexibility that only Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL) brings. Their 20 contemporary ships allow you to holiday your way - choosing exactly how to spend your time, both on board and ashore. There's something for all tastes on board each of their ship, with smaller, more intimate sized vessels through to the newest, innovative Prima Class ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Plus, their newest addition Norwegian Aqua, from their brand-new Prima Plus Class, is now on the horizon too, taking to the seas in 2025.
With NCL you'll enjoy more immersive destination holidays where you unpack once and always experience a different tomorrow. And with over 450 of the world's most desirable destinations available, the choices are endless. From Europe and The Caribbean to Alaska and beyond - you can even sail from right here in the UAE. It's no wonder they have been voted Middle East's Leading Cruise Line for 2 years in a row by World Travel Awards.
There are some amazing sailings for Summer 2024 you won't want to miss out on. Cruise historic regions and stunning scenery on a 7-day Greek Isles round-trip from Athens (Piraeus) on Norwegian Getaway®. Live it up on the Med on a picture-perfect 10-day Greek Isles Rome (Civitavecchia) round-trip itinerary on Norwegian Epic®. Or immerse yourself in natural beauty on a 10-day Northern Europe from Reykjavik to London (Southampton) abord Norwegian Prima®. Wherever you’d like visit, you'll receive 50 per cent off all cruises right now, for a limited time.
If you're considering taking a cruise instead of your typical land-based holiday, there are several reasons to choose NCL. For starters, they have a variety of accommodation available on board their ships, from studios for solo travellers, balconies for couples and families, right up to The Haven - their most luxurious and well-appointed accommodation. The great news is you can choose your exact stateroom at booking, and with ever-changing views, there is always something interesting awaiting you each day.
When it comes to fabulous onboard experiences, NCL leads by example. A welcome surprise are the racetracks on their newest ships where you can pick up the pace on a multi-level race circuit in electric-powered go-karts. Or if you are wanting to slow things down, just lay back, relax and be pampered with over 50 treatments in Mandara Spa - the perfect place to disconnect completely after a busy morning getting to know new cities and cultures. If virtual reality and gaming is your thing, Galaxy Pavilion is NCL's interactive playground. Take a virtual Jeep ride, fight off aliens or spend some quality time as a family playing traditional arcade games like free-throw basketball and air hockey.
On the important subject of dining, there's no better way to start your evenings than having dinner at your favourite restaurant. Each NCL ship has up to 21 high quality and varied, global dining options including main dining rooms, buffet style and 24hr eateries. Speciality Dining is included with your Free at Sea package, so prepare to tantalise your tastebuds! After dinner, they'll be no shortage of fantastic award-winning entertainment, including award-winning musicals and interactive shows.
Exact amenities and activities can vary on each ship, and there is so much for all ages to enjoy. If you're planning to holiday with friends, got your heart set on a romantic couple retreat or can't wait to discover more of the world as a family, look no further than NCL.
For more information or to book, visit NCL.COM or contact your travel agent.