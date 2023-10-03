UAE

New bus route from UAE to Oman announced: Travel to Musandam for just Dh50

A UAE authority took to X to inform residents of a new route

by

SM Ayaz Zakir
Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 2:58 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 9:10 AM

With winter approaching, travellers from the UAE can soon explore the beautiful landscape of Musandam easily and take a dip in the blue waters surrounded by hills.

From October 6, 2023, a new bus route between Musandam and Ras Al Khaimah will begin.

Taking to X, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced the launch of the first international public bus, connecting Ras Al Khaimah with the Governorate of Musandam in the Sultanate of Oman.

The bus service will begin at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah and will have two stops in the Emirates at Al Rams and Shaam area. At Musandam Governorate, the service will begin and end at Wilayat of Khasab with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf and Qada area.

Two journeys have been scheduled at 8am and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours.

The journey cost on the one side is priced at Dh50 and can be booked on the official website of RAKTA, the RAKBUS application, on the bus and at the bus station.

The agreement for this service was signed between RAKTA and the Municipality of Musandam on August 30, 2023.

ALSO READ:

