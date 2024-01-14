List of countries granting visa-free entry or visa on arrival to Indians, Pakistanis in 2024

Photo: PTI

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 10:59 AM

Henley & Partners Passport Index revealed India's and Pakistan's passport strength improved by three and one position in 2024. The Indian passport was ranked 80th, while the Pakistani passport took 101st place.

Both the South Asian passports have weakened in the past ten years. While the Indian passport has dropped from 76th position to 80th this year, the Pakistani passport has weakened from 92nd to 101st position. Pakistani passport was also the 4th worst globally, ranked behind Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

The Index is based on exclusive International Air Transport Authority (Iata) data. In addition, publicly available and reliable online sources were also used to cross-check each passport against all 227 possible travel destinations.

List of countries Indian nationals can visit visa-free or get visa-on-arrival in 2024:

Africa: Angola, Burundi, Cape Verde islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste

Americas: Bolivia, El Salvador

Caribbean: Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Oceania: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

Middle East: Jordan, Oman, Qatar

NOTE: As of 6 December 2023, Indian nationals with a normal passport valid for a minimum of six months from the arrival date, holding a visit visa or green card issued by the USA which is valid for a minimum of six months or a UK or EU residence ID which is valid for a minimum of six months, can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days for a charge of Dh191 (subject to change). They can apply to extend their stay for an additional 14 days for Dh250 (subject to change) through Amer offices in Dubai. Indian nationals holding an extension letter for US residency are not eligible for a visa on arrival. (According to a note published on Emirates airline website).

List of countries Pakistani nationals can visit visa-free or get visa-on-arrival in 2024:

Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo

Asia: Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste

Caribbean: Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Oceania: Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

Middle East: Qatar

