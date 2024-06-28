India-UAE travel: Some flights cancelled till afternoon after bad weather hits Delhi

This place offers an escape into the depths of nature
A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in India's capital New Delhi on Friday, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal, officials and media said.
A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5am, a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," the statement said.
Dubai-based airlines said their flights are not affected.
Flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times their flights to and from Delhi are operating to schedule. Emirates, meanwhile, is not operating from Delhi Terminal 1.
News channels reported that three people were injured and one person was trapped under the collapsed roof.
All departures from the terminal of low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled until 2pm, the statement said.
This means that two regular flights to the UAE have been affected by the cancellation.
IndiGo's 6E 1461 that departs at 8.50am from Delhi and SpiceJet's SG 11 that departs at 7.45am have been affected by the move.
Visuals from media showed water pouring from the collapsed roof and a taxi stuck under a pillar, even as rain continued to pelt down in the area, leading to inundated roads and traffic jams.
India's aviation minister said he was monitoring the situation and that first responders were working at the site.
Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds for the next few days in the capital.
As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.
Weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36ºC and a low of 28ºC. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34ºC, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.
ALSO READ:
This place offers an escape into the depths of nature
When taking a trip to Gyan Sarovar, Mount Abu, one is instantly reminded of the world that's meant to be. Through innovative retreats and meditation sessions, this spiritual sanctuary invites us on a journey of self-discovery
Despite its colonial past, the country has developed a unique identity, blending Eastern and Western influences into a vibrant tapestry of culture and commerce
Determined to drive all the way to her birthplace of Lagos, her journey involved wild camping for almost 74 days, and a harrowing car crash
Our GCC neighbours offer several attractions for a quick getaway
South Korea's Jeju Island was once used to exile convicts and prisoners
Planning a holiday for the weeks ahead? Read on to find out what makes Jordan a perfect getaway
Switzerland is making waves by offering vegetarian menus that are now being served in Michelin starred restaurants in the country