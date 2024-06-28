E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India-UAE travel: Some flights cancelled till afternoon after bad weather hits Delhi

One person has lost their life as a roof collapsed at Terminal 1 of the Indian capital's airport

By Agencies

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 7:46 AM

Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in India's capital New Delhi on Friday, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal, officials and media said.

A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5am, a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," the statement said.


Dubai-based airlines said their flights are not affected.

Flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times their flights to and from Delhi are operating to schedule. Emirates, meanwhile, is not operating from Delhi Terminal 1.

News channels reported that three people were injured and one person was trapped under the collapsed roof.

All departures from the terminal of low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled until 2pm, the statement said.

This means that two regular flights to the UAE have been affected by the cancellation.

IndiGo's 6E 1461 that departs at 8.50am from Delhi and SpiceJet's SG 11 that departs at 7.45am have been affected by the move.

Visuals from media showed water pouring from the collapsed roof and a taxi stuck under a pillar, even as rain continued to pelt down in the area, leading to inundated roads and traffic jams.

India's aviation minister said he was monitoring the situation and that first responders were working at the site.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds for the next few days in the capital.

As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.

Weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36ºC and a low of 28ºC. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34ºC, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.

ALSO READ:



More news from Travel