In pictures: UAE residents enjoy summer holidays in some of the world's most scenic destinations

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 3:28 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 3:29 PM

Our readers embraced the holiday spirit with gusto, capturing the essence of their summer getaways. From basking under the sun's warmth to immersing themselves in unique experiences, they held nothing back this year.

Nour Hashem: Enchanted by Lake Como, Lombardy, Italy

Egyptian expat Nour Hashem poses near Lake Como, nestled in Northern Italy's Lombardy region. This upscale resort area boasts dramatic scenery against the backdrop of the Alpine foothills.

Shaped like an inverted Y, the lake's three slender branches converge at Bellagio, a charming resort town. The city of Como, resting at the bottom of the southwest branch, entices with Renaissance architecture and a mountain-bound funicular journey to Brunate.

Jyotsna Jha and Kumar Abhishek: Cherished moments in London and Scotland

Jyotsna Jha and her husband Kumar Abhishek captured glimpses of their London and Scotland escapade. Seizing the opportunity during her husband's congregation, Jyotsna made the most of their time, exploring the allure of both locations.

Veronika Hobson: Prague adventure with family

Dubai-based photographer Veronika Hobson steps out from behind the camera, sharing a heartwarming family portrait. Joined by husband Mark Hobson and daughter Mia Rose, they pose against the backdrop of captivating Prague. The photo not only radiates their joy but also captures the city's historic architecture and lively atmosphere, etching a beautiful memory of their European escapade.

Shreya and Aanya: Close encounters with a rhino at Ol Pejeta Sanctuary

Shreya and Aanya share a memorable moment next to a rhinoceros at Ol Pejeta Sanctuary. As East Africa's largest black rhino haven, Ol Pejeta shelters the world's last northern white rhinos. Originally a cattle farm, it now stands as a vital wildlife conservancy protecting endangered species, including the Big Five.

Injeel Moti: Glass-floor serenity in New York

Injeel Moti, managing director of Catch Communications, shares a glimpse of her New York escapade. Captured lying on the glass floor of Summit One Vanderbilt, she embraced the heights of this top-notch observatory. Rising over 1,200ft, this modern deck offers transparent glass boxes and a mirrored room, making it an immersive experience. Injeel described her three-week holiday as a well-deserved break that allowed her to unwind and completely switch off

Kevin Luicien: Meeting monkeys at Uluwatu Temple

Kevin Luicien's engaging shot at Uluwatu Temple showcases the Balinese Hindu sea temple against the backdrop of playful monkeys. Perched in Uluwatu, this temple holds spiritual significance and draws visitors with its captivating aura.

Rehsma Regi George: Unveiling Uzbekistan's treasures

Rehsma Regi George ventured to Uzbekistan, a Central Asian treasure trove of history and culture. She enthusiastically shared her experiences of exploring ancient cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva along the Silk Road routes. The local Uzbeks welcomed her family with Bollywood songs, leaving an indelible mark of friendship and warmth.

Simran Gupta: Serene Hyde Park moment

Internet personality Simran Gupta shares a snapshot from her London journey, capturing a serene moment by the picturesque Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park. Originally a hunting reserve for King Henry VIII, the place used to be private and remained close to the public until 1637 when it was turned into a public park by King Charles I.

Arshad Khan and family: Mesmerised by Prague Astronomical Clock

Arshad Khan, along with his wife Lubna and children Ayaan and Aiza, strike a pose in front of the Prague Astronomical Clock in the capital of the Czech Republic. A marvel of medieval engineering dating back to 1410, this intricately crafted timepiece not only marks the hours but also showcases the sun, moon, and zodiac constellations. The clock's theatrics come alive as 12 apostles emerge to herald each passing hour.

Tamarah Hamdeh: Riverside bliss in Chouf, Lebanon

Tamarah Hamdeh found bliss near a river in Chouf, Lebanon. This historic region, nestled in the governorate of Mount Lebanon, boasts breathtaking nature reserves, lush mountains, and picturesque sceneries. Tamarah indulged in Lebanese cuisine while soaking in the natural splendour of the surroundings.

Sujeet Mitra: Greece getaway

Sujeet Mitra, his wife, and daughters craft cherished memories against the stunning backdrop of a Mykonos sunset. Featured in movies like Bourne Identity and Shirley Valentine, Mykonos also holds historical significance, having witnessed two great battles. According to legend, Zeus once conquered the Titans on this very ground, a story that adds a touch of ancient wonder to the beauty of Mykonos.

Tafseer Ahmad: Family bliss at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto

Banker Tafseer Ahmad, accompanied by his wife and children, captures cherished moments amidst the lively expanse of Canada's Nathan Phillips Square. The heart of Toronto pulses with energy as it welcomes over 1.8 million visitors annually, drawn to an array of community and special events. From the sparkling Cavalcade of Lights to the spirited New Year's Celebrations, the square becomes a canvas for shared experiences like concerts and Remembrance Day Celebrations, uniting diverse hearts in celebration.

Olga Durova: Exploring Zheleznogorsk's unique charms

Real estate agent Olga Durova immerses herself at a Zheleznogorsk lakeside, nestled in the secretive confines of Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia. While known for its nuclear industry, the town boasts unexpected gems like the Puppet Theatre Golden Key, and Zheleznogorsk Yangel Museum. Notably, Krasnoyarsk-26's portrayal in Sidney Sheldon's "The Sky Is Falling" lends an extra layer of intrigue.

Asma Patnaik: Exploring nature's Magic in Kyrgyzstan

Young traveller Asma Patnaik and her family embarked on an exciting journey to Kyrgyzstan, often referred to as the Switzerland of Asia. Enchanted by wild rivers, tall trees, and high mountains, Asma, a Grade VI student, cherished every moment. From Archa National Park to the historic Burana Tower, the trip was filled with awe. Amid apple trees and corn fields, she plucked small apples and left with fond memories. Asma misses the lush greenery and is thankful for Kola, their friendly driver, who made the journey memorable.

