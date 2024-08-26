Exploring Moscow's culture and culinary space

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM

Moscow, the heart of Russia, is a city where history and modernity coexist harmoniously. As you step into this vibrant metropolis, you'll be greeted by a kaleidoscope of experiences, from its grand architectural wonders to its bustling streets filled with art, culture, and cuisine. Whether you're a history buff, an art enthusiast, or a foodie, Moscow offers something for everyone.

If you're looking for a place to stay, check out The Carlton, Moscow, situated at the city's epicentre making the best attractions like the Red Square and metro easily accessible.

Red Square and the Kremlin

No visit to Moscow is complete without a trip to Red Square, the city's historic and cultural epicentre. This vast cobblestone plaza has witnessed centuries of Russian history and is surrounded by some of the country's most iconic landmarks. The strikingly colourful domes of Saint Basil's Cathedral dominate the skyline, a masterpiece of Russian architecture built in the 16th century under Ivan the Terrible. Each dome is uniquely designed, creating a breathtaking mosaic of colours and shapes that is instantly recognisable.

Inside the cathedral, if you're lucky, you can listen to a group performing a cathedral hymn and you just cannot miss this beautiful and peaceful hearing experience.

Adjacent to the cathedral is the Kremlin, the fortified complex that serves as the official residence of the President of Russia. The Kremlin's walls enclose a treasure trove of history, including the Armory Chamber, which houses a collection of royal regalia, and the Ivan the Great Bell Tower, offering panoramic views of the city.

If you love watching parades, you can witness one in the grounds as guards switch shifts.

Walking through the Kremlin's expansive grounds, you'll encounter centuries-old cathedrals, grand palaces, and formidable towers that tell the story of Russia's imperial past.

The Tretyakov Gallery

For art lovers, the Tretyakov Gallery is a must-visit. This world-renowned museum boasts an extensive collection of Russian art, from medieval icons to avant-garde masterpieces. Founded by the merchant Pavel Tretyakov in the 19th century, the gallery showcases works by legendary artists such as Andrei Rublev, Ilya Repin, and Kazimir Malevich. Each piece offers a glimpse into the soul of Russia, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage and the diverse influences that have shaped its art.

The Bolshoi Theatre

Moscow is synonymous with ballet, and the Bolshoi Theatre is its grand stage. As one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet companies in the world, the Bolshoi offers performances that are nothing short of spectacular. The theatre itself is a marvel of neoclassical architecture, with its opulent interiors and magnificent chandeliers.

If you're seated in the balconies, you can get several Instagram worthy shots with red curtains and interiors in the backdrop.

Whether you're a seasoned ballet aficionado or a curious first-timer, an evening at the Bolshoi is an unforgettable experience that captures the grace and elegance of ballet performers, and more importantly, Russian culture. So put on your elegant outfits and head to the theatre with tickets around USD100.

Modern marvels

While Moscow's history is captivating, its modern side is equally impressive. One of the modern marvels is the Moscow Metro, often described as an underground palace. Each station is a work of art, adorned with intricate mosaics, sculptures, and chandeliers. Stations like Komsomolskaya and Mayakovskaya are particularly famous for their stunning designs, making a metro ride in Moscow not just a mode of transportation but a cultural experience.

Culinary delights in Russia

Moscow's culinary scene is as diverse as its history. Traditional Russian cuisine can be savoured in several restaurants, where you can indulge in dishes like borscht, pelmeni (dumplings), and blini (pancakes). For a more contemporary take, visit one of Moscow's many trendy eateries, where local chefs blend Russian ingredients with global flavours. Don't miss a visit to a local market, such as Danilovsky Market, where you can sample fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, and a variety of Russian delicacies.

Here is our recommendation of restaurants you must visit, be it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner:

Queens

Nestled in the trendy Patriarch's Ponds, Queens brings the vibrant, diverse flavours of the Middle East to Moscow. It is inspired by the colourful eateries of New York’s Queens. Its best part? The lively atmosphere and the view that opens to the streets.

Narnia

Narnia is an eatery where modern international cuisine meets a serene, minimalistic setting in the heart of Moscow. Perfect for any occasion, from business meetings to romantic dinners, Narnia’s menu offers a contemporary twist on traditional Asian flavours. The dragon detail on the ceiling adds a touch of mystique to this sophisticated dining space. Its best and most unique offering is a dessert dish, a cauliflower cake that has gone viral in the capital city.

Le Pigeon