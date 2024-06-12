Dubai peak travel alert: Emirates reveals key timings to note

People queue at the check-in counter after a rainstorm hits Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17. Photo: Reuters

Over a month-long period, more than 2.6 million Emirates airline passengers are expected to depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airline expects their busiest period to be just before the Eid Al Adha holiday on Saturday, June 15, and again on Saturday July 6, as many families set off for summer holidays.

Emirates strongly advises its customers to note key timings to ensure a smooth travel experience during peak travel.

At most airports passengers need to arrive 3 hours before departure. However, currently it can be up to 4 hours at some airports, so check your ticket for the best time to arrive for your journey.

In peak travel times, arrive to the Airport: 3 hours before departure

Ensure you pass through immigration: 1.5 hours before departure

Ensure you reach your correct boarding gate: 1 hour before departure

The airline urges customers to plan for extra traffic on the roads approaching the airport, more people going through immigration, and the time it may take to travel between concourses and reach boarding gates.

Check in online

Customers can check in on Emirates.com; online check-in and app check-in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time. Passengers can get a digital boarding pass for most destinations through the app. You will receive notifications about flight, review meals, pre-order hot meal in Business Class, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment.

Luggage drop off

Emirates customers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel with no additional charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. Then closer to departure time, customers can proceed directly to the immigration area in the airport.

City check in & travel store

Passengers can check in at the Emirates City Check‑in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Emirates customers can check in and drop off luggage as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight. Customers can check in anytime from 8am to 10pm daily via self check-in kiosks, dedicated desks with Emirates agents or via the robot check in agent- Sara.

Check in from your own home

Emirates customers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process at the customers home, hotel, or office, and take the bags on to the flight so that they can arrive a later time with hand luggage. The service needs to be booked at least 24 hours before a flight. The home check-in service is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.