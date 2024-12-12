Dubai peak travel alert: Airport guidelines for passengers as DXB expects 5.2 million guests in 2 weeks

Photo: Supplied

UAE residents who are flying out of Dubai for the winter holiday season are urged to plan their airport trips carefully as Dubai International (DXB) braces for an influx of travellers. More than 5.2 million guests are projected to travel through DXB between December 13 and 31, authorities said on Thursday.

December 20 (Friday) is expected to be the busiest day at the airport with nearly 296,000 guests. The weekend from December 20 to 22 will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through. On an average, some 274,000 people could be flying in and out of DXB every day during the festive period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With such a crowd expected, passengers are advised to plan ahead and stick to travel rules for a smooth journey:

Check in early

Emirates guests can use home check-in, early check-in, and city check-in facilities.

For other airlines, guests should arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.

Double-check your baggage

Place metal items and electronics in hand luggage and follow the regulations on liquid, aerosols, and gels.

Permitted portable electronic devices, power banks, and spare batteries are prohibited in checked-in luggage and must be carried in/as hand luggage.

Create a check list of travel documents and organise all these requirements.

Check baggage allowances, and familiarise yourself with your airline’s regulations to avoid surprises.

Know the airport rules

Goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.

Families with children over 12 can expedite passport control by using the smart gates.