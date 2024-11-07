Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Ticket prices soar by up to 300% amid demand from Asia, GCC

Coldplay fans worldwide are on the 'Adventure of a Lifetime' as the band kicks off their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The excitement has reached the shores of UAE, with the upcoming January 2025 concert triggering a surge in airfare prices. Rates are expected to rise by up to 300% for travellers from Asia, Africa, and GCC countries.

Due to the unprecedented demand, instead of just one show, Coldplay will now perform for four consecutive nights at the 44,600-capacity Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 9, 11, 12, and 14.

High demand across Asia, GCC

According to travel experts, Coldplay has a large following among Millennials and Generation Z, with fans from India, Pakistan, and other GCC countries particularly eager to attend the Abu Dhabi concerts.

“Because of the massive fanbase, this excitement is already showing the rush for flight bookings, which has driven airfare prices upwards,” said Shamsheed CV, senior consultant for outbound travel at Wisefox Tourism.

“Coldplay tickets sold out instantly in India, and fans from across Asian and GCC countries are equally enthusiastic. Many have already sorted their tickets for the show and are now booking flights,” added Shamsheed.

Further surge in airfares expected

Travel agencies are predicting an increase in airfare as the concert dates approach. The rise in demand from neighbouring regions is expected to cause airfare to soar to the UAE.

“Currently, flights from South Indian cities to Dubai cost around Dh450 on average, with return fares nearly the same. However, starting from the second week of January, these fares are double due to the surge in demand,” added Shamsheed.

Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Tourism and Travel, noted that airfares will rise significantly in the coming days. “Airfare from Asia and GCC countries will increase by nearly 300 per cent as thousands of fans plan to visit the UAE for the Coldplay concerts. There is only a slight increase in prices for the second week of January, but we anticipate much higher rates in the coming weeks,” said Libin.

A Khaleej Times analysis revealed that the current airfare from Dubai to Mumbai is around Dh400, with a return fare. However, in the second week of January, fares from Dubai to Mumbai dropped to around Dh380, but Mumbai to Dubai fares spiked to over Dh800.

Similarly, the current airfare from Karachi to Dubai is around Dh500, with return tickets priced at Dh350. However, during the concert dates, the fare from Dubai to Karachi drops to Dh300, while the airfare from Karachi to Dubai surges beyond Dh800, with flights nearly sold out. In the GCC region, flights from Riyadh, Qatar, and Kuwait to the UAE currently average around Dh300, but prices during the second week of January reach Dh500 closer to the concert dates. “We may expect the increase in price during the beginning of next month,” said Varghese. With thousands of fans expected to travel to Abu Dhabi, the influx of visitors is anticipated to boost the tourism sector and related industries such as hospitality and retail. Travel agents recommend booking flights and accommodation well in advance to avoid last-minute price hikes. “Fans who have brought the concert tickets should book their flights to avoid paying high prices or may face unavailability,” said Varghese. ALSO READ: UAE residents face soaring end-of-year ticket prices amid demand for top destinations UAE residents choose 'cost-effective' cruises for National Day long weekend