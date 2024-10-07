UAE: New bus service from Ajman to Global Village to start on October 16

A new bus service catering to residents and tourists going to Global Village will start from October 16, the Ajman Road and Transport Authority announced on Monday.

Tickets for the service being rolled out on the ‘Global Village Route’ will cost Dh25. Residents can enjoy the trip to Global Village when they use their Masaar Card.

Recommended For You

This announcement comes after Global Village confirmed that its new season will kick off on October 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three buses will depart from Al-Musalla station in Ajman to Global Village, and another three will depart from Global Village to Ajman.

The trip will start from Al-Musalla Station to Global Village and back to Al Musalla Station — with the first bus departing Ajman at 2.15pm and the last at 6.15pm. The first trip from Global Village will be at 3.45pm and the last will depart at 12.30am on weekdays. On the weekend, the last trip from Global Village will depart at 1.30am.

Take a look at the timetable on weekdays:

Al-Musalla Station in Ajman Global Village 2.15pm 3.45pm 4.45pm 10.30pm 6.15pm 12.30am

Here's the schedule of the bus route on weekends:

Al-Musalla Station in Ajman Global Village 2.15pm 3.45pm 4.45pm 10.30pm 6.15pm 1.30am

In July, Ajman's Road and Transport Authority also announced that public buses from Ajman to Abu Dhabi will start running a total of four trips every day.

The trip will start from Al Musalla Station to Abu Dhabi Bus Station and back to Al Musalla Station — with first bus departing Ajman at 7am and the last at 7pm. The first trip from Abu Dhabi will be at 10am and the last will depart at 9.30pm.

The bus ticket costs Dh35 and the commuters can pay using their Masaar card.

In a social media post, the authority said they increased the routes on the Abu Dhabi line to meet the needs of the commuting public.

Global Village ticket packs

Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village when they buy the outdoor attraction's new limited edition VIP Packs.