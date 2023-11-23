Dubai: RTA announces closure of 2 parking buildings

Called Dubai Horizons, the first phase of the project by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority was completed at Dubai Silicon Oasis
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that two of its multi-storey parking buildings will be closed.
The Al Rigga and Sabkha buildings will be shut for maintenance work, the authority said in its advisory. Those who have subscribed to parking services in these two areas shall be able to use their permits at alternative buildings.
Here are the alternative parking lots:
For those who will be taking the public transport, here are the nearest Metro and bus stations:
ALSO READ:
Called Dubai Horizons, the first phase of the project by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority was completed at Dubai Silicon Oasis
European Commission moots law to collect data on wildfire, illegal logging, location of forests
Plant to reduce electricity production costs, increase share of renewable energy in country
During their time on the road, the Willsons' calendar was packed: They attended their daughter’s wedding, stopped at picturesque locations, celebrated holidays with family, visited friends, and explored local flavours
South Africa's transition to renewable energy somewhat challenging, says envoy
Ministry stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state
The Central Bank of the UAE issued 3,000 pieces of these commemorative silver coins, each weighing 40g
The 65-year-old expat is a father of two and ran his own company