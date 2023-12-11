Your Festive Season One-Stop Shop

Province introduces broad range of measures to promote clean development and financially benefit residents. Zhao Ruixue reports
Daiso Japan, the number one Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, starting at just Dh7.5. Daiso Japan has 50 stores across all UAE, offering an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.
This holiday season, Daiso Japan welcomes you to a magical world of festive wonders. As your premier one-stop shop, Daiso presents an enchanting collection that transforms every corner of your home into a celebration of joy.
Transform your home with enchanting decorations
Embrace the spirit of Christmas with Daiso’s diverse selection of decorations. From two feet to 10 feet Christmas trees, baubles, and ornaments, to captivating lights and lanterns, garlands, nutcrackers, and Santas in an array of sizes and colours, and much more! Daiso Japan also infuses a touch of Japanese elegance with ceramic items, disposable treasures, and nativity sets, creating a festive atmosphere that's uniquely yours.
Celebrate in style with exclusive tableware, bakeware
Elevate your holiday gatherings with Daiso's exclusive tableware, coffee mugs, trays, and ceramics, crafted to infuse warmth and style into every celebration. For those indulging in the culinary delights of the season, Daiso’s bakeware essentials, including cookie cutters, silicon molds, hand mixers, and spatulas, ensure your kitchen is stocked for creating sweet memories. Not to forget about the Christmas disposable items from Daiso!
Unwrap joy with Daiso
Discover the art of thoughtful gifting at Daiso Japan. From gift-wrapping papers, gift boxes and bags, ribbons, greeting cards and others. Daiso’s shelves are filled with festive toys, Christmas mugs, ceramics, snow globes, and much more. Let every gift tell a story of joy and celebration.
Daiso Japan: Where value meets delight
This festive season, Daiso Japan’s Christmas collection boasts over 5,000 items, all starting from an affordable Dh7.5 only. Step into any Daiso store and experience the magic — a place where every item sparks joy, and every purchase creates memories. This Christmas, let Daiso be your destination for affordable elegance and festive delight.
Visit your nearest Daiso Japan today!
Follow us on Instagram for more festive and general updates: @daiso_japan_uae
Province introduces broad range of measures to promote clean development and financially benefit residents. Zhao Ruixue reports
The Japanese air-conditioning giant aims to implement a strategy to provide new value for the environment and air and realise contributions to a sustainable society and group growth, excerpts from an interview with Tuna Gulenc, Vice-President of Daikin Middle East and Africa
In an era marked by the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, the global community faces a daunting challenge: safeguarding food systems from the ravages of climate change.
Rising beyond traditional sports, Japan is gaining a meteoric popularity, inspiring a new generation of athletes
A multilingual automatic translation system' generated by AI will act as a bridge connecting and unifing the world into one for enhanced interaction
With policy support, innovation and strong investment the country has become a pacemaker. Hou Liqiang reports
From robotics to sustainable technology solutions, Japan's tech revolution redefines the global landscape, blending tradition with cutting-edge brilliance
Trivandrum International School conducts Annual Inter-House Drama Competition ‘TRINS Broadway’ at Tagore Theatre