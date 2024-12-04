You don’t need to draft your mail, AI will do it

Frshar Mail platform provides AI-driven security with biometric technology like finger print, face and Retina recognition to protect personal and professional data.

FRSHAR Mail is the first email system developed entirely in the Middle East and proudly born in Dubai. Email addresses serve as the backbone of digital identity and communication, making this platform integral to the region's technological infrastructure, its top official says.

Asif Azad, CEO of FRSHAR Mail, said his innovative concept provides AI-driven security with biometric technology like finger print, face and Retina recognition to protect personal and professional data.

He said email is a major target for cyberattacks with over 90 per cent starting through phishing or malware, but FRSHAR Mail’s AI-driven encryption and biometric authentication ensure only the right eyes see the message.

“You don’t need to draft replies of your mails as AI-driven platform will take six months to examine history and suggest you an appropriate communication draft. FRSHAR Mail caters to industries like healthcare, finance, and legal offering top-tier security for sensitive information and regulatory compliance,” Azad said.

Azad, an India-based entrepreneur based in Dubai, leads FRSHAR Mail with extensive experience in manufacturing R&D, software development, and server security. His background as an engineer, cyber enthusiast, and satellite technology research positions FRSHAR Mail at the forefront of secure communication.

“Our expectation is to channel global financial gains directly to the UAE. Once FRSHAR Mail receives support from the UAE government, we envision establishing the largest email-based data centre in the UAE. This will generate significant revenue streams while providing secure, business-friendly services such as domain connectivity,” he said.

“FRSHAR is a foundation for our long-term vision, which includes innovative projects like satellite communication systems within 165km of earth’s orbit. By eliminating dependency on monopolistic systems, FRSHAR Mail and its associated projects will position the UAE as a leader in digital sovereignty and advanced technology by 2035,” he added.

To a question, he said the idea for FRSHAR Mail emerged from recognising the dominance of global giants like Gmail and the lack of viable competitors offering privacy-focused and regionally tailored solutions. Most existing platforms rely heavily on data mining and third-party integrations, raising concerns about user privacy and digital sovereignty.

“FRSHAR Mail aims to disrupt this monopoly with a simple, lightweight, and user-friendly system. It integrates neural-powered AI (ASIF AI), capable of self-learning and assisting users in crafting replies that adhere to international or domestic laws. This email system also introduces document less KYC verification, a 20-second process that allows users to create accounts within 30 seconds — making it secure and efficient.

FRSHAR Mail stands apart by offering:

> No third-party integrations for enhanced data security.

> Zero data mining, ensuring user privacy.

> Advanced features like the ASIF Firewall for copyright protection.

These innovations position FRSHAR Mail as a first-of-its-kind email system, not just in the Middle East but globally.

About the timeline for the FRSHAR Mail launch in the UAE and the region, he said the project is fully ready for launch.

“We are awaiting confirmation from our guests and other invitees to finalise the event date. We aim to officially launch the platform in December 2024, with broader rollouts across the GCC and global markets by early 2025,” he said.

To a question, he said the UAE has proven itself as a hub for technological innovation, offering a supportive environment for ground-breaking ideas.

“With its progressive policies and cutting-edge infrastructure, Dubai particularly attracted our team to establish FRSHAR Mail here,” he said. “Our ASIF SOUL project, which goes beyond current AI systems, and upcoming satellite communication initiatives are a testament to our forward-thinking approach. The UAE's openness to supporting such projects allows us to envision a globally networked communication system based in and controlled from the UAE. FRSHAR Mail is just the beginning of this journey of FRSHAR, and we are committed to contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation,” Azad concluded. FRSHAR Mail key features > AI Driven document less KYC verification: Complete verification in > 20 seconds, allowing account creation in under 30 seconds. > ASIF AI: A neural-powered self-learning AI designed to assist users with intelligent and context-aware email responses. > ASIF Firewall: Offers robust copyright and content protection for shared materials. > Zero data mining: Respects user privacy by refraining from monetizing or sharing user data. > No third-party integrations: Ensures total control over user data, eliminating the risk of data breaches.

