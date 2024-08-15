We Share Aspirations for a Better Future

Athulya is committed to making aging a happy, healthy, and safe experience for seniors
On this joyous occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians and the friends of India in the United Arab Emirates. Today, as we commemorate the august day, we stand united in pride and gratitude for the sacrifices of our forefathers, the vision of our leaders, and the resilience of our people. We not only celebrate our freedom but also reaffirm our commitment to the ideals that define our nation – democracy, diversity, and development for the people.
Since that momentous day in 1947, India has made remarkable progress in various spheres – from agriculture to manufacture to technology, from education to health to space exploration. We have overcome numerous challenges and obstacles on our path to development, emerging as one of the economic powerhouses focusing on sustainable development and as a beacon of democracy in the world. The national general elections that concluded in May this year that resulted in continued stable government demonstrated the vitality of India’s electoral democracy. The peaceful free & fair election process which relied on technology (electronic voting machines & voter-verified paper audit trail) had nearly a billion electorate with nearly 650 million participating. With over one million election booths and no electorate, even in the remotest part, having to travel more than 2 kms to vote, the scale of this success is beyond anyone’s imagination.
Other than being a vibrant electoral democracy zealously committed to rule of law, India today is the world’s fastest growing large economy, a knowledge capital of the world, champion of global climate action, voice of the global south, advocate for a reformed representative global order and reliable partner in times of global disasters such as Covid-19 pandemic, climate change related disasters etc. Our actions & achievements over the years have established these credentials beyond doubt.
On this special day, I am honoured to reflect on the strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates, a bond forged through history, culture, and shared aspirations for a better future. This occasion not only marks India's journey towards freedom but also underscores the strength and depth of our bilateral relations with the UAE, guided by the special connect between the leaders of the two countries, especially over the past decade.
The Indian diaspora in the UAE, numbering over 3.5 million, plays a pivotal role in this relationship, contributing significantly to the UAE's development across various sectors. They are ambassadors of India's rich heritage and values, fostering understanding and goodwill between our nations. Their success also validates that UAE is a torchbearer of inclusivity and harmony, as was witnessed by the inauguration of one of the biggest Hindu temple in Middle East during the visit of Hon’ble PM in February this year.
On the economic front, India is UAE’s second largest trading partner and largest export destination. The UAE is India’s 3rd largest trading partner and the 2nd largest export destination establishing the importance that each holds to the other. Bilateral non-oil trade is expected to reach $100 billion in few years. Bharat Mart in Dubai, the foundation laying of which was done in February, is expected to accelerate this push. Bharat Mart will add further value to ‘Make in India’ scheme and will be an ideal gateway for Indian goods to efficiently reach the UAE and other high growth markets in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.
Digital Payments is emerging as a defining element of our economic partnership. The two countries have collaborated in developing Jaywan card payment system of UAE which is based on RuPay stack facilitating the development of e-commerce, and financial inclusion in UAE, support digitisation and help make UAE a global payment solution provider. The introduction of UPI in UAE will enable Indian tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with Indian bank accounts to seamlessly make payments at establishments all across UAE.
While the recently signed Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) will facilitate more investments two ways, the Local Currency Settlement mechanism will bring the two economies closer together and the Inter-Governmental Framework Agreement on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) has the potential to change the geopolitical & economic landscape of the region.
Education and skill development are also crucial facets of our partnership. Indian educational institutions are increasingly collaborating with UAE counterparts to enhance academic programs and vocational training, preparing our youth to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy. The opening of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus is a major step in this direction. The first overseas office of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Dubai is now a reality. It will facilitate administration of over 200 CBSE schools in UAE & across the region.
On the global stage, India and the UAE share a common commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development. Our collaboration in international forums such as the United Nations reflects our shared values and aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous world. Together, we advocate for multilateralism, climate action, and the eradication of poverty, addressing global challenges with a sense of responsibility and solidarity.
Today, the India-UAE partnership stands as a shining example of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect in a rapidly changing, volatile and uncertain regional & global landscape. In the realm of technology and innovation, both nations are embracing digital transformation and investing in future-oriented industries such as deep tech, artificial intelligence, space exploration, and cybersecurity. These initiatives not only propel our economies forward but also pave the way for global sustainable development and inclusive growth.
Together, let us envision a future where India and the UAE continue to thrive as partners in progress, making meaningful contributions to regional stability and global prosperity. I once again extend my warmest 78th Independence Day wishes to the people of India and our friends & partners in the UAE. May our friendship endure, and may our nations prosper together as India marches to become “Viksit Bharat” or Developed Nation by 2047.
Jai Hind!
