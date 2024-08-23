Wasl Tower: An Architectural Icon

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 4:40 PM

Rising 64 stories in central Dubai, Wasl Tower is a mixed-use tower comprising a 5-star hotel, residential units, and commercial office space supported by various luxury amenities including a multi-story parking structure, sports facilities, spas, retail outlets, infinity pool, restaurants, and cafes. Clad in the world’s tallest ceramic façade, the building is located along the city’s main thoroughfare, directly across from the Burj Khalifa.

Follow us on







Originally guided by another engineering firm, the project faced a critical juncture due to complexity and cost. The contractor brought DeSimone on board to intervene with a redesign of the structure of the tower and parking building. We preserved the original vision while optimising cost-effectiveness, making strategic alterations that salvaged the project, such as reducing reliance on oversized steel plates and the unfeasible utilisation of tower cranes. DeSimone’s intervention helped the client get approval from the local building authorities and significantly cut construction costs.

The tower’s twisting form is achieved through sloping columns and by the gradual elongation of cantilevers along the key corners of post-tensioned (PT) slabs. The tower’s structural system consists of a shearwall concrete core connected to perimeter columns with outriggers for optimal lateral stability. Post-tensioned slabs ascend the tower, supported by concrete shear walls and sleek composite columns.

The 11-story parking podium is a PT slab supported by shear walls and reinforced concrete column assembly topped with an infinity pool deck. The parking building and its rooftop deck are connected to the tower at two levels by three 75-foot-long pedestrian bridges.