Vision for Growth and Excellence

The opening of ASCS Nad Al Sheba’s new state-of-the-art campus marks a pivotal milestone in the school’s journey, blending advanced facilities with its core mission of delivering 21st-century education grounded in Islamic values. Principal Sara Hollis shares how this transition is reshaping the learning experience, introducing new academic offerings, and enhancing the community atmosphere. From expanded elective programmes to initiatives promoting sustainability and inclusion, ASCS Nad Al Sheba is charting a bold path toward educational excellence.

ASCS Nad Al Sheba now branching out into its own campus, can you share what this milestone means for the school and its community? How has this transition been?

This transition to our brand new, state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to providing a unique blend of 21st-century education infused with Islamic values to a growing number of students.

Our inauguration ceremony held on 21 October 2024 was attended by distinguished guests from the KHDA, BEAM and Creative Science Schools, including Salah A. Bukhatir, Chairman and CEO of Bukhatir Education Advancement & Management (BEAM), H.E. Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), H.E. Dr. Ahmed Eid AL Mansoori, Member of the Federal National Council, who had taken a tour of our campus and attested to its advanced infrastructure which includes multiple sporting facilities, diverse activity areas, and cutting-edge technology to enhance the learning experience.

Even though we’re in a new setting, the familiar faces and community procedures remain the same. We prepared for this move through dynamic collaboration across teams, especially focusing on our students of determination and younger learners. For instance, our high school students worked with the Inclusion Department to create social stories that helped prepare our younger students for the shift. It was all about addressing any uncertainties while also building excitement for what’s ahead. I’m thrilled to say that our students have settled in beautifully and are really enjoying their new routines.

The reopening of ASCS as a standalone school comes at a crucial time. What are some of the key changes or improvements students and parents can look forward to as part of this transition? This year is particularly exciting because we’ve added Grade 11! Our new facilities have allowed us to offer a full range of electives and specialized spaces like ICT labs, art studios, and science labs. We’re also expanding our wellbeing and inclusion areas, which is crucial for running programs like ASDAN. Plus, our Eco Committee is already planning some fantastic initiatives—like composting projects and air quality experiments with indoor plants. We even have rooftop gardens where students can engage in planting activities regularly! With admissions now open for the 2025-26 academic year, what initiatives are you implementing to attract new families to ASCS Nad Al Sheba? What sets your school apart from other institutions in the area? We’re really proud of what sets us apart! Our comprehensive curriculum emphasizes not just academics but also moral values through programs like our Quran curriculum and Virtues in Practice. Plus, we have an Internal Community Service program that requires high school students to complete at least 60 hours of volunteer service. These initiatives help foster a sense of civic responsibility among our students. We believe these unique offerings will attract new families as we open admissions for the upcoming academic year. How do you see ASCS Nad Al Sheba evolving in the coming years? What are your long-term goals for the school, especially in terms of academic achievements and community engagement?

Our vision for ASCS Nad Al Sheba is quite ambitious! We’re excited about expanding our elective offerings and introducing more Advanced Placement courses as we prepare for our first graduating cohort in 2025-26. Our focus will remain on aligning our curriculum with national priorities—especially around sustainability and community engagement. Additionally, we’re enhancing our Career and Academic Advisory program to ensure that each student feels prepared for their transition to higher education. It’s all about empowering them to make informed career choices while seeing the relevance of their studies in everyday life.