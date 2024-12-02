UAE’s Meteoric Rise: Fostering Unity, Driving Opportunity, Inspiring Vision

As I pen these thoughts on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, I am filled with profound gratitude and admiration for this remarkable nation that has not only been my home for the past 26 years but has also played an instrumental role in shaping my journey as a serial entrepreneur. Coming from Kerala, the verdant southernmost state of India, I arrived in the UAE with dreams and determination. Today, as the CEO of BorgRollsWarner (UK) Limited, I owe much of my success to the opportunities, vision, and support that this extraordinary country has offered me.

The Power of Progress and Unity

The UAE's growth over the past decades has been nothing short of meteoric. When I first set foot in this land, its skyline was just beginning to rise, hinting at the boundless ambition of its people and leadership. Its economy grew by 3.4 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, while Abu Dhabi’s non-oil sector surged by 4.7 per cent in the same period and an impressive 9.1 per cent in 2023. These figures reflect a nation that continues to diversify beyond oil, charting a sustainable and resilient economic future.

The UAE’s global standing is equally commendable. Ranked 7th in the 2024 World Competitiveness Report and first in employment, internet usage, and resolution of industrial disputes, it has become a beacon for innovation and business excellence. Its investor-friendly policies, streamlined regulations, and strategic location create an ideal environment for enterprises like mine to thrive.

Unity is the cornerstone of the UAE’s identity. The cooperation among its seven emirates—each contributing uniquely to the nation’s success—is a model of harmony. This spirit of collaboration is mirrored in the nation’s multicultural fabric, where citizens and expatriates coexist in mutual respect and shared purpose.

Global Partnerships and a Shared Future The UAE’s partnership with India further underscores its global outlook. Recently, the two nations signed agreements to enhance cooperation in crude oil storage, long-term LNG supply, and civil nuclear energy. These milestones, coupled with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the bilateral investment treaty (BIT), highlight a shared vision for sustainable development and economic growth. On this National Day, I join the people of this nation in celebrating its achievements and looking forward to a future that continues to inspire dreams and transform them into reality. To the UAE, my heartfelt gratitude and enduring admiration—may its journey of success and unity continue to shine as a model for the world.

— Nazeer Veliyil is Chief Executive Officer of BorgRollsWarner (UK) Limited.