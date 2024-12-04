UAE National Day through the eyes of a third-culture kid

As someone who hails from Kashmir but was born and raised in Dubai, UAE National Day has always been an emotional celebration for me, a heartfelt homage to the land that raised me, shaped me, and became home away from home. For every third-culture kid, “home” is a patchwork made with roots and experiences, and the UAE forms the largest, most colorful square on mine.

Growing up, National Day was the celebration that surpassed all others. Falling on December 2nd, the holiday turned our city into a living, breathing carnival. Festivities began days in advance in schools, homes, and malls. It wasn’t just a celebration, it was a feeling, a vibe.

At school, the excitement built up weeks before. Our classrooms would transform into miniature art exhibits, adorned with flags, banners, and handmade decorations. We’d compete in creating the best UAE-themed projects. The day itself was a spectacle. We’d come dressed in the colors of the UAE flag, our uniforms swapped for prideful displays of red, green, black, and white. Parades stretched across playgrounds, with students waving flags and cheering to Emirati anthems. Henna artists painted our hands with intricate designs, and the air smelled of traditional Emirati food that tasted like joy.

And the performances, oh, the performances. Traditional dances like the Al Ayala brought an unspoken sense of belonging, even to us kids who were not Emirati by blood but felt an unwavering connection to the land. The rhythmic beats of the drums, the synchronized movements of the dancers, it was pure magic.

The festivities for National Day went much beyond the school On the streets, families decorated their cars in glittering UAE flags and lights, participating in parades that stretched late into the night. The skies would light up with dazzling fireworks, reflecting the unity and pride of the UAE. It was a carnival of cultures, a testament to the inclusivity and harmony that this nation stands for. For my family and me, this celebration was deeply personal. It was about honoring the UAE as our home, an extraordinary place that allowed us to keep our Kashmiri heritage alive while embracing its culture as our own. The UAE didn’t just tolerate diversity; it celebrated it. Even now, as an adult, the anticipation for National Day hasn’t dimmed. Instead of school, I now look forward to celebrating it in my office, just like I did as a child. The excitement is the same decorating the workspace, dressing up in flag colors, sharing traditional Emirati treats with colleagues, and reliving the joy of unity. It’s a full-circle moment every year, a reminder that the magic of National Day never fades, it simply evolves. For third-culture kids like me, National Day is more than a holiday; it’s a chance to reconnect with the land that taught us what community and belonging truly mean. It’s a day to celebrate the privilege of calling the UAE our home, a place where our hyphenated identities aren’t just accepted but cherished.

To the UAE: thank you for being our sanctuary, our community, and our constant. On December 2, we don’t just celebrate you, we celebrate us. Together.