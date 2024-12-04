UAE Airlines Connecting the World

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates connects travellers to over 140 destinations across the airline’s global network. It carried 43.6 million passengers in 2022-23, reflecting a significant 123 per cent year-on-year growth.

The UAE, a global aviation hub, provides amazing connectivity to residents and travellers around the world, thanks to a huge network of destinations that local airlines and chartered jets serve to meet the needs of flyers.

The UAE national carriers serve over 500 destinations across all continents — Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Americas — transporting millions of passengers around the globe. These airlines provide connectivity to millions of UAE residents and tourists to various destinations.

In order to meet demand from local, regional and global travellers during the post-pandemic period, the UAE carriers have massively increased their route networks.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates connects travellers to over 140 destinations across the airline’s global network. It carried 43.6 million passengers in 2022-23, reflecting a significant 123 per cent year-on-year growth.

Flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia. The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flydubai carried 13.8 million passengers across its network in 2023, an increase of 31 per cent compared to 2022.

Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways operates to 71 destinations at the end of October 2024. The airline carried 14 million passengers last year, up 40 per cent from the year before.

Flydubai carried 13.8 million passengers across its network in 2023, an increase of 31 per cent compared to 2022.

Sharjah-headquartered budget carrier Air Arabia is currently connecting over 200 destinations from six strategic hubs across the UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Pakistan. It carried 16.7 million passengers last year, up 31 per cent.

Last year, the four local airlines carried over 88.1 million passengers, sustaining a strong growth rate that started after the pandemic.

Rising Demand for Private Jets

Alain Champonnois, President and CEO of Chapman Freeborn IMEA, said the connectivity provided by UAE airlines and private jets is exceptional, thanks to the UAE’s strategic location making it a central aviation hub for global travellers, connecting Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond.

He added that with private jets arriving from all corners of the world, both UAE residents and visitors enjoy access to an expansive range of travel options.

“We do see significant potential for growth, particularly as the demand for luxury and private travel continues to rise. However, the increase in the number of private jets operating in the region could drive more competitive rates — we have seen similar trends in other markets like Europe and the Americas,” he said.

“We do see significant potential for growth, particularly as the demand for luxury and private travel continues to rise. The increase in the number of private jets operating in the region could drive more competitive rates — we have seen similar trends in our other markets like Europe and America,” said Champonnois.

Paul James, Director of Sales and Aircraft Management at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal, said the UAE has established itself as a global aviation hub, with its airlines providing exceptional connectivity and world-class services.

“This enables both residents and visitors to access destinations worldwide with ease and efficiency,” he said. Etihad Airways carried 14 million passengers last year, up 40 per cent from the year before. “As for future growth, while the UAE’s aviation sector is highly competitive, it remains well-served with a diverse range of operators, including those offering specialised services. The challenge moving forward will be to maintain a balance between capacity and demand, ensuring continued excellence in operations and service while also advancing sustainability initiatives to meet evolving global standards,” James said. Strong outlook The UAE’s strategic positioning as a global business and luxury travel hub, coupled with its ongoing economic diversification, is driving significant demand for private aviation. This trend is expected to fuel robust growth in the country’s private aviation sector over the next three to five years. Of late, the UAE has seen a huge demand for chartered airlines due to the inflow of high-net-worth individuals — or millionaires — to the UAE. “As more high-net-worth individuals and corporations establish a presence in the UAE, the need for customised, exclusive and efficient travel solutions will continue to rise. This will lead to increased aircraft ownership and charter activity. To capitalise on this growth, private aviation operators will need to focus on innovation, sustainability and enhanced customer experiences, including the deployment of newer, more efficient aircraft and the provision of bespoke trip management services,” added James. He elaborated that private jets further enhance this connectivity by offering a bespoke, flexible and exclusive travel option, catering to high-net-worth individuals and businesses that value time efficiency and personalised service. Alain Champonnois also anticipated continued growth for UAE private airlines over the next years with the rising demand for luxury and business travel. “The ongoing expansion of UAE airports is a clear indication of the growth in demand. As demand for personalised travel experiences grows, we can expect an increase in the number of private jets operating in the region, leading to the growth of private airlines,” added Champonnois.

— waheedabbaskhaleejtimes.com