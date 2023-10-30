TURKISH TV SERIES WINS PEOPLE’S HEARTS

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM

Turkish productions, translated into various languages, can be seen in France, Japan, Chile, Peru, India, and numerous other countries across the globe

Creating a narrative that replicates the values, relationship patterns, and lifestyles of the everyday world, TV series play an important role in generating cultural impact. TV series that air internationally serve as a sympathetic language of communication for countries to connect with the worldwide audiences. As a result of the television series industry, nations gain a deeper understanding of one another's cultures, they are able to promote their touristic and cultural areas, and the culinary tourism industry is revitalised. Thus, TV series, which are vital elements of the culture industry.

Turkish TV series are an important indicator that Türkiye is a country committed to justice, rights, and equality.

In tandem with Türkiye's economic and political advancements, the TV series industry has made substantial strides in recent years. With its economic success and popularity, the Turkish TV series industry has become both an economic gateway and a significant means of fostering intercultural ties. In fact, the soft power created by Turkish TV series functions in part as a cultural diplomacy tool that conveys the cultural values, way of life, and historical wealth of Turkish society in numerous geographic regions.

Turkish TV series have influenced fashion trends, standards of beauty, and interior design, particularly inthe Middle East, where they appeal to a large audience.

Approximately 700 million viewers from 156 countries have viewed Turkish TV series that reflect the historical texture of Türkiye with its modern facets, achieving a remarkable level of success. The success story, which originated in the Middle East and extended to the Balkans and Central Asia, is not limited to a regional level. Turkish productions, translated into various languages, can be seen in France, Japan, Chile, Peru, India, and numerous other countries across the globe. After the United States, which exports more than 600 million dollars' worth of TV series annually, the Turkish TV series industry has climbed to second place in terms of recognition and demand, with an export volume of more than 350 million dollars. Actors and productions from Turkish TV series have been performing successfully at international events such as the International Emmy Awards and those held in the US, South Korea, and Dubai. For instance, 'Gümüş', 'Muhteşem Yüzyıl' (the Magnificent Century) and 'Binbir Gece' (Thousand and One Nights) have been the most watched Turkish TV series to date. Haluk Bilginer won "Best Actor" at the 2019 International Emmy Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of television, for his leading role in the series 'Şahsiyet' (Persona).

Moreover, the series 'Kara Sevda' (Endless Love) won "Best International Series" at the International Emmy Awards in 2017. Artists like Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Burak Özçivit, Fahriye Evcen, Tuğba Büyüküstün, Engin Akyürek, and Kerem Bürsin have been honoured with awards at international festivals and competitions.

Turkish TV series, which are themselves export goods, have also contributed to the growth of other industries. In this regard, Türkiye is an excellent example of effective cultural diplomacy. The tourism industry has been the first to feel the benefits. Through the influence of the media, Turkish television series that have gone global have contributed to the promotion of Türkiye. Numerous Turkish cities, Istanbul in particular, that serve as filming locations for TV series, as well as their diverse geographical features and natural wonders, have become brands. Today, a large number of foreign tourists travel to Türkiye to visit the filming locations of the TV series and to experience Turkish culture; which allows citizens of countries with limited knowledge of Türkiye to develop a favourable impression of the country.Similarly, people from all over the world have adopted and been inspired by the Turkish way of life, tastes, and values. In this respect, Turkish TV series have influenced fashion trends, standards of beauty, and interior design, particularly in the Middle East, where they appeal to a large audience. In addition, sectoral studies indicate that in the four years following the debut of Turkish TV series in the Middle East, the number of tourists from the region increased by more than 100 per cent. According to surveys conducted in non-Muslim Balkan countries, more than 80 per cent of viewers who have not yet visited Türkiye but watch Turkish TV series want to visit Türkiye.

Similarly, Turkish designs, textiles, and furniture, Turkish cuisine and Turkish food products, and Turkish technology products that appear in TV series are promoted to the world, and Turkish brands gain access to new markets via this cultural diplomacy network that stretches from South America to Japan. Furthermore, the global success of TV series increases the desire to learn Turkish in the countries where they are broadcast. As a result, Türkiye makes efforts to broaden the reach of TV series and translate them into multiple languages, and the government maintains an open dialogue with the industry.

Citizens, who are global non-governmental actors, and postmodern marketing techniques all play a role in the popularity of Turkish TV series. The events held by the civil actors in the TV series to meet their fans abroad, in particular, are important in marketing Türkiye's image. Some of these gatherings are held as part of international public relations activities by public diplomacy institutions.

The success of Turkish television series, which have become a part of social life in the countries where they are broadcast as global productions that have transformed into daily consumption habits, cannot be measured solely in terms of export figures. In essence, Turkish TV series are an important indicator that Türkiye, as a country committed to justice, rights, and equality, is fighting for these values not only politically but also culturally. Türkiye strives to ensure that all of its unique values are shared with the world and added to the world's cultural heritage by developing bidirectional cultural processes in opposition to a global and unidirectional construction of cultural power.

Without a doubt, one of the most basic methods of telling this unique story is Turkish TV series, which have attracted attention in many places abroad, created a unique fan base, and have thus been followed with interest by the audience, arousing curiosity about the people, characters, and culture they inhabit and bringing the recognition, credibility, and warmth of the Turkish brand to the entire world.