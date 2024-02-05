UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thushani's: A Taste of Sri Lanka in Dubai

With a commitment to authenticity and quality, Thushani's Restaurant continues to be a home away from home for many, capturing the hearts and taste buds of its patrons in every bite

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM

The cuisine of Sri Lanka is famous to have a distinct characteristic for the way it is prepared by using herbs, vegetables, fish, meat etc. Sri Lanka's cuisine culture has evolved into a combination of varied curry recipes and scrumptious dishes as a result of years of colonialism and influence from other nations. The people of the island nation like spices hence they adore food that bursts with flavour, and many of them appreciate deep-fried, delectable treats too. No matter what you choose to eat, your taste buds are sure to rejoice with happiness.

Established in 2013, Thushani's Restaurant in Discovery Gardens Dubai has become a cherished haven for the Sri Lankan expat community offering the comforting flavors of home. Founded by passionate food enthusiasts Tushara and Ruwani, with unwavering support from their spouses, the mission was clear: to provide an affordable, home-cooked meal without compromising on the authentic taste of traditional Sri Lankan cuisine. This commitment is encapsulated in their poignant slogan, ‘Just Like Being at Home’.

"A highlight at Thushani's is the Sunday brunch, a delightful feast featuring an array of rare leaves and a medley of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries. This culinary experience brings patrons one step closer to the warmth of home, making it a cherished weekly tradition."

The success of Thushani's is evident in its growing legion of loyal customers, finding solace in the familiar tastes that remind them of home. The restaurant's dedication to delivering quality food has earned it the prestigious Dubai Hidden Gem Award, a testament to its commitment to excellence.

In an exciting celebration of Sri Lankan culinary heritage, Thushani's is hosting a week-long event from February 4 to 10. Each night will showcase a journey through Sri Lanka, presenting a diverse selection of dishes in a buffet style. Given the limited space, pre-bookings are highly advisable to ensure a place at this culinary extravaganza.

Thushani's not only caters to the expat community but has also had the honour of being the chosen caterer for numerous official functions. This has provided non-Sri Lankans with the opportunity to savour the rich tapestry of flavours that characterise Sri Lankan cuisine, further establishing Thushani's as a culinary ambassador for the nation. With an unwavering dedication to authenticity and quality, Thushani's Restaurant continues to be a home away from home for many, capturing the hearts and taste buds of its patrons in every delicious bite.

For more information

Call: +971 4 4539996 / +971 58 5177099

Visit: www.thushanis.com


More news from Supplements
Rural Category Projects Provide Green Card Approvals In 6 To 12 Months

supplements

Rural Category Projects Provide Green Card Approvals In 6 To 12 Months

The Rural Category EB-5 Investment Visa represents a transformative approach to immigration and economic development in the United States. By directing foreign investment to rural areas and providing priority access to the US green card, the program simultaneously benefits both investors and underserved US communities. Expedited processing, coupled with the program’s economic impact, make the Rural EB-5 Investment Visa an attractive option for those seeking a path to US permanent residency

supplements

A Game-Changing Era

supplements

A Game-Changing Era

The next quarter-century will be crucial for the world’s fifth-largest economy on the cusp of scripting a repeat of history to reclaim its status as the second-largest economic power after China

supplements